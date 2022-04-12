Students React to the Hiring of Thad Matta Multimedia6 hours ago Multimedia reporter James Andrews asks students what they think about Butler’s new, but familiar, head coach of basketball. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedinactive){li-icon[type=linkedin-bug][color=inverse] .background{fill Email this article Print this article Authors Contributor Tags butler basketball, new head coach, students react, Thad Matta