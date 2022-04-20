Butler sports weekly sports preview: April 20-26

Freshman pitcher Adrian Vega winds up to throw a pitch during a matchup against the Georgetown Hoyas on April 16. The Bulldogs went on to lose 4-8. Photo by Francie Wilson.

JACK GUTZLER | SPORTS REPORTER | jgutzler@butler.edu

Wednesday, April 20

Baseball vs. Dayton

The baseball team takes on the Dayton Flyers in a one-game matchup at Bulldog Park. First pitch is at 4 p.m. and will be broadcasted on FloSports and Butler+.

Thursday, April 21

Women’s golf Big East Championships

The women’s golf team heads to Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Georgia for the four-day Big East Championships. The women’s golf team currently sits last in the Big East scoring averages, but have had some bright spots throughout the 2021-22 season.

The Dawgs finished first out of 13 teams in the BenBow Invitational in March and second out of 12 teams in the Dayton Flyer Invitational back in October. Senior Ally Ross leads the squad with an average score of 74.60 per tour and one tournament win.

Friday, April 22

Women’s golf Big East Championships

The women’s golf team will play the second day of the Big East Championships in Callaway Gardens.

Women’s tennis Big East Tournament

Butler women’s tennis heads to Cayce, South Carolina, for the Big East women’s tennis tournament, where they’ll face DePaul in the quarterfinals. The Dawgs have struggled this season, and sit at 8-13 overall and 1-2 in conference play. However, the Big East Tournament is fully up for grabs and the Dawgs can be in the mix with some special play this week.

Men’s tennis Big East Tournament

The men’s tennis heads to Cayce, South Carolina for the Big East Tournament, with their first match versus Georgetown on Saturday. The men’s tennis team is currently 12-10 overall and has a 3-3 record in Big East play.

Men’s and women’s track and field at Indiana Invitational

Both the men’s and women’s track teams head to Bloomington for a two-day meet at the Indiana Invitational. Both teams have had several strong showings this year, and getting to compete against schools such as Indiana will be a big test for the Dawgs. In the indoor track championship earlier this year, the men’s team placed fourth overall while the women’s team placed sixth.

Baseball at St. John’s

The Butler baseball team heads to New York for a three-game series at St. John’s. Despite their struggles this year, the St. John’s series presents a big opportunity for the Dawgs, as the Red Storm are currently 12-24 overall and are 0-6 in conference play.

Softball vs. Creighton

The softball team kicks off a three-game home series versus Creighton on Friday. The softball team currently sits in third place in the Big East with a 22-14 overall record and 9-5 conference record. The Blue Jays sit in seventh place and are currently 14-20 overall and are 4-12 in Big East play so far.

Saturday, April 23

Women’s golf Big East Championships

The women’s golf team will play the third day of the Big East Championships in Callaway Gardens.

Women’s tennis Big East Tournament

If they win on Friday, the women’s tennis team will play in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament in Cayce, South Carolina.

Men’s tennis Big East Tournament

If they win on Friday, the men’s tennis will participate in the second day of the Big East Tournament in Cayce, South Carolina.

Women’s lacrosse at UConn

The women’s lacrosse team heads to Storrs for a matchup versus UConn. The team is currently 6-7 overall, but are still searching for their first Big East win. UConn is 11-2 overall on the year, and will be a tough opponent for the Dawgs to score their first Big East win in program history against.

Butler football spring game

The football team will play their annual spring game on Saturday at the Sellick Bowl. There will be new faces for the Dawgs’ coaching staff, most notably new head coach Mike Uremovich, who is set to make his head coaching “debut” for the program.

Softball vs. Creighton

The Bulldogs will play their second game of the weekend series against Creighton on Saturday. The game will be at 1 p.m. at the Butler softball fields.

Baseball at St. John’s

Butler will play their second game of the weekend series against St. John’s on Saturday. The game starts at 1 p.m.

Sunday, April 24

Women’s golf Big East Championships

The women’s golf team will play the fourth and final day of the Big East Championships in Callaway Gardens.

Men’s tennis Big East Tournament

If they win on Saturday, the men’s tennis will participate in the second day of the Big East Tournament in Cayce, South Carolina.

Women’s tennis Big East Tournament

If they win on Saturday, the women’s tennis team will play in the championship round of the Big East Tournament in Cayce, South Carolina.

Baseball at St. John’s

Butler will play their third and final game of the weekend series against St. John’s on Sunday. The game starts at 1 p.m.

Softball vs. Creighton

The Bulldogs will play their third and final game of the weekend series against Creighton on Sunday. The game will be at 12 p.m. at the Butler softball fields.

Monday, April 25

Men’s golf Big East Championships

Following in the footsteps of the women’s golf team, the Butler men’s golf team also heads to Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Georgia, for the Big East Championships, which runs through Wednesday, April 27. The golf team has had some solid performance this year, including two second-place finishes in March. Much like the women’s golf team, the men’s team has yet to play against a lot of Big East teams, so expect an interesting couple of days for the Dawgs.

Tuesday, April 26

Men’s golf Big East Championships

The men’s golf team continues competing in the Big East Championship for the second day.

Softball vs. IUPUI

The softball team returns to Bulldog Park for a one-game series versus intercity rival IUPUI. IUPUI is currently 9-29 overall on the season and are third-to-last in the Horizon League.

Baseball vs. Indiana

The baseball team will make the short commute to Victory Field downtown for a one-game matchup versus Indiana. Indiana is having a bit of a down year, and is currently 13-21 overall and 2-7 in Big Ten play.