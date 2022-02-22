Butler vs. Xavier: Beyond the box score

Redshirt freshman Kendall Wringler dribbles past a defender in a matchup against UConn on Jan. 12 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The team remains winless in conference play. Photo by Francie Wilson.

JACK GUTZLER | SPORTS REPORTER | jgutzler@butler.edu

The Butler women’s basketball team fell to Xavier 73-54 Sunday night in Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Sydney Jaynes led the way for Butler with 12 points while shooting 4-8 from the field. Tenley Dowell was the only other Bulldog in double figures, scoring 11 points while shooting 4-13 overall and 3-9 from 3-pointers.

Once again, offense plagued the Dawgs as the team only shot 37% overall from the field – along with just a 21.7% 3-point percentage throughout the game.

On the flip side, Xavier had five scorers in double figures, with Ayanna Townsend leading the team in scoring with 15 points while shooting 7-13 from the field. Courtney Prenger, Aanaya Harris, Mackayla Scarlett and Shelby Calhoun were the other Xavier players in double figures with 12, 11, 11, and 10 points, respectively.

Xavier shot a solid 52.4% from the field, including 40% from the three point line, but only shot 1-5 overall from the free throw line.

Turnovers, and more specifically, points off turnovers really hurt the Dawgs in this matchup. While Butler had 20 turnovers, Xavier also had 17 turnovers on their own – but despite similar numbers – Xavier outscored Butler 23-2 in points off turnovers. Butler’s inability to convert on these extra chances was a major difference maker in the final score of the game.

Rebounding was a rather competitive mark for both teams, with Xavier out rebounding Butler 35-30 in the contest. Xavier’s Ayanna Townsend led all players with nine total rebounds.

Both teams nearly matched each other second chance points and bench points, with Xavier outscoring Butler 17-16 in bench points, while both teams tied in second chance points with eight points each.

The win moves Xavier to 9-17 overall and 4-13 in Big East play, while Butler drops to 1-23 and is 0-15 in Big East play.

Butler next takes on Seton Hall at 2 p.m. on Feb. 22 in South Orange.