Butler men’s tennis defeated at home by Ball State

Senior Thomas Brennan won his match on a tiebreaker in Butler’s 4-2 defeat to Ball State. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics.

MICHAEL BEROS | SPORTS REPORTER | mberos@butler.edu

On Feb. 16, the men’s tennis team hosted Ball State at home in the Bubble. In one of the best back-and-forth team efforts of the season, the Dawgs lost in a close 4-2 battle.

Four of the singles matches went to a third set, but the Dawgs were only able to claim one of those matches. First singles senior Thomas Brennan won his match on a tiebreaker 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (2), captivating just how much fight the Dawgs possessed despite finishing as a team 2-4 on the day. Fourth singles senior Michael Dickson also won his match in emphatic fashion, 6-2, 6-1.

With the loss, Butler moves down to 3-5 on the season, and Ball State improves to 4-2. The Dawgs will be back on the road as they head to Bloomington this Sunday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. to take on Indiana.