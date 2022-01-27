Former Butler University professor arrested on child pornography charges

Tiberiu Popa, a former associate professor of philosophy, has been arrested for child pornography.

ELLIE ALLEN | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF | emallen2@butler.edu

Content warning: references to child pornography

On Jan. 27, Butler University sent an email to students, faculty and staff announcing that former professor Tiberiu Popa had been arrested on multiple felony charges related to child pornography. Popa was an associate professor of philosophy at Butler and is no longer working at the university.

Popa was charged with 10 felony 5 charges of possession of child pornography with an aggravating factor — meaning the image was more exploitative. Popa’s bond was set at $40,000.

Butler University stated in their email that they have no reason to believe that Popa had any inappropriate relationships with minors or students during his time at Butler.

“We are deeply disturbed by these allegations of such an abhorrent crime,” the statement said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will be leading the investigation with the assistance of Butler University Police Department.

The Butler Collegian will continue to investigate and update this story. If you have any information please email emallen2@butler.edu.