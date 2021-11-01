Butler football falls short to Dayton on the road 38-31

The Butler football team running out their tunnel and into the Sellick Bowl prior to their matchup against Davidson. The Bulldogs went on to lose 35-49. Photo by Grace Denckhoff.

The Butler Bulldogs fell on the road to the Dayton Flyers 38-31 on Oct. 30 — the Bulldogs fall 2-7 on the season and are 0-6 in conference play.

On the opening drive, the Flyers quickly took the lead and scored on a 50-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jack Cook to running back Jake Chisholm.

The Bulldogs answered shortly after with quarterback Bret Bushka running the ball in for 7-yards — tying the score 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.

The Flyers took control at the beginning of the second quarter following a Bulldog fumble that set Dayton up on the Bulldogs 41-yard line.

Dayton was able to capitalize on their field position and kicker Sam Webster kicked a 20-yard field goal to take the lead 10-7.

Butler’s defense responded after defensive back Tommy Carlsen picked off Cook and Bushka found open receiver Yogi Flager for a gain of 26.

Butler was not able to connect offensively and Dayton took advantage by extending their lead to 17-7 on a 4-yard touchdown rush from Chisholm.

The Flyers struck again as Cook hit receiver Joey Swanson for a 40-yard touchdown — taking over the second quarter with a 24-7 lead.

There was a lot of back-and-forth in the third quarter and it started with the Bulldogs scoring on their first drive. Running back AJ Deinhart punched it in from the one to get Butler back on the scoreboard.

33 seconds later, the Flyers answered with another Chisholm touchdown run that was set up by a 43-yard pass from Cook to receiver Luke Brenner.

Following the Flyers touchdown, the Bulldogs settled for a 32-yard field goal from kicker JJ Wadas making the score 31-17.

Dayton responded once again, as Chisholm was able to break free for 49-yards for his third touchdown of the game to extend their lead to 38-17.

Although the Bulldogs were down by three scores, they didn’t go away quietly. Bushka hit Flager for a 75-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and followed it up in the fourth with a rushing touchdown of his own from one yard out.

After Bushkas touchdown, there was 2:06 left on the clock with two timeouts remaining and Butler went for the onside kick that came up unsuccessful.

Dayton held off Butler with a game winning interception to seal the victory 38-31.

Butler will have a bye week next weekend before their final home game of the 2021 season. Butler will host Valparaiso on Nov. 13 for Senior Day and the Battle for the Hoosier Helmet.