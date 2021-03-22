Butler football suffers 27-13 defeat in trip out west to San Diego

AJ Deinhart rushes in Butler’s season opener versus Valparaiso. The Bulldogs fell at San Diego, 27-13 on Saturday. Photo by Chandler Hart.

DEVIN ABELL | SPORTSREPORTER | dabell@butler.edu

The Butler football team fell to the University of San Diego 27-13 during their trip out west on March 20. The Bulldogs fall to 0-2 on the season as the Toreros improve to 2-0.

The Toreros came out strong on their opening drive as they capped off a 10 play, 65 yard drive with a 12-yard rushing touchdown by Michael Carner — giving the Toreros an early 7-0 lead.

Midway through the first quarter, Bulldogs linebacker Issac Kolosik forced a fumble on running back Emilio Martinez, giving Butler the ball on the Toreros 36-yard line.

The Bulldogs capitalized on their good field position with a JJ Wadas 38-yard field goal, cutting the lead to 7-3.

Later in the first quarter, the Toreros responded with a 25-yard field goal of their own by Brandon Eickert, making the game 10-3.

At the beginning of the second quarter Mason Randall found Emilio Martinez for a four yard score — extending the Toreros lead to 17-3.

The Bulldogs offense found some footing later in the quarter as Sam Brown connected with Kavon Samuels for a 12-yard touchdown, putting the game at 17-10 going into halftime.

Both teams offenses’ stalled out in the third quarter, as they only managed to trade field goals, giving San Diego a 20-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Toreros sealed the game with Mason Randall finding Derek Kline for a two yard passing touchdown — certifying the contest at 27-13 and giving the Toreros the victory.

Randall finished the day 32 of 41 passing, with 302 passing yards and two touchdowns.

This is the Bulldogs second straight loss on the season, and third straight since the 2019 season.

The Bulldogs will hope to end their losing streak as they will head to Valaprasio for a rematch and to compete for the Hoosier Helmet on March 27 at 2 p.m..