How to get tested off-campus

Students have a variety of off-campus testing sites available. Photo courtesy of ktar.com.

ELLIE ALLEN | NEWS EDITOR | emallen2@butler.edu

ALISON MICCOLIS | STAFF REPORTER | amiccolis@butler.edu

Butler University will not be providing COVID-19 testing for students before they return home for break. However, many students still want to get tested before they leave, so The Butler Collegian has compiled tips for how and where to get tested.

Where to get tested

There are 37 different testing locations around Indianapolis that Butler students can access. These sites offer drive-thru testing, in-person testing or both.

Walgreens and CVS have testing locations throughout Indianapolis. Both Walgreens and CVS allow drive-thru testing. Students who choose this option will have to schedule an appointment ahead of time.

Several health centers also offer testing, but some require a doctor’s order to receive testing. Walgreens and CVS require those they test to be symptomatic, to have been exposed or to live or work in an area of high exposure.

There are a few locations in Indianapolis that offer testing to anyone no matter their exposure or symptoms. These locations offer scheduled appointments and walk-ins depending on the site.

How to get tested

If a student chooses a Walgreens location, they will complete a screening survey to determine if they are eligible for a test. If they qualify for a test, the student will choose a time and location for their testing appointment. The tests are free for all eligible students.

When they arrive at the testing site, the student will remain in their car and a Walgreens pharmacy team member will then instruct the student on how to administer the test.

The test result time depends on the kind of test the student receives. Walgreens offers antigen tests, also called rapid tests, which will determine if the student is actively infected with COVID-19 and could spread it to others. The results of this test will be received on the same day.

CVS has a similar process. If students choose this location, they will need to schedule an appointment. Appointments can be made up to two days in advance.

While scheduling the appointment, students will be asked to fill out a survey that determines eligibility. Due to living in a high-risk setting, Butler students should be eligible to get a test.

Like Walgreens, CVS testing sites require students to administer their own nasal test. Once completed, results will be received the same day.

Any student can get a test from the Logistics Health Incorporated test site located at Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Assembly. This site offers walk-ins, or students can pre-register online to reserve a time.

This site uses the nasal swab and results will be given within 72 hours. Results will be sent via text or email.

What to bring

For students testing at a Walgreens or CVS location, they will need to show a copy of their appointment confirmation email, a photo ID and an insurance card if applicable. LHI does not require insurance, but if students do have insurance, they should bring their card. Students should also wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines while getting tested.