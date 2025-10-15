Fall Break campus hours and activities

Butler University celebrates fall with a break for students. Graphic by Lily O’Connor.

LILY O’CONNOR | NEWS EDITOR | lkoconnor@butler.edu

CHARLOTTE HARGROVE | STAFF REPORTER | chargrove@butler.edu

Butler’s annual Fall Break will be Oct. 23 and 24. While some students use the long, four-day weekend to visit home or travel, others will remain on campus during the break. Some Butler services will be limited, but Indianapolis and the campus have plenty to explore during the break.

The Health and Recreation Complex (HRC) Fitness Center will remain open at limited hours from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 22-24 and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 25. The HRC Aquatic Center will have the same hours as the Fitness Center, except for a break from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Oct. 22-24.

In past years, A-Town Cafe, A-Town Market and Midtown Provisions have maintained normal operating hours. Residence hall delivery of packages and mail has also remained normal, but students may experience a slight delay in the processing of mail.

Manny Lokombe, a junior biology major and Irvington House RA, suggests that students utilize Butler’s HRC, study rooms and libraries, which will still be open, during the break.

“On campus, I [recommend] doing something active,” Lokombe said. “Whether that be going on walks or going to the gym, staying active, because I feel like that’s something a lot of people neglect … There’s a lot in the Indy area, and I think that’s something a lot of people should be doing — exploring what coffee shops or restaurants we have around the area.”

First-year strategic communication major Jo Kaplan is using the break from classes to get to know the campus better.

“All of my friends are leaving, so I’m definitely planning on going on more walks around campus,” Kaplan said. “Probably working outside more and exploring a little bit more, because I haven’t really had the chance to do that.”

Besides coffee shops and restaurants, many students find that there are plenty of activities and events in the area for students to enjoy. One option is Tuttle Orchards in Greenfield, Indiana, which is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for apple picking, a pumpkin patch, a fall farmer’s market and build-your-own flower bouquets.

First-year supply chain major Anna Egleson plans on taking advantage of the fall festivities closer to campus, like Newfields’ Harvest Nights, which starts at 7 p.m. nightly.

“[Newfields] puts up a bunch of Halloween decorations in the gardens, and there’s food and desserts,” Egleson said. “Since I’m a [Butler] student, I have a free membership, so I get to get in [the event] for free.”

According to many students, staying on campus during Fall Break is accessible, with most student services still being open, and enjoyable.