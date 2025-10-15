Big East men’s basketball preview

The Big East sent five teams to the NCAA Tournament in the 2024-25 season. Photo courtesy of the Big East conference.

OWEN PRISCOTT | STAFF REPORTER | opriscott@butler.edu

Few conferences bring as much intrigue as the Big East does heading into the 2025-26 season. After the conference sent five teams to the NCAA Tournament last March, there have been several coaching changes and a bunch of roster retooling. The preseason AP Poll was released Monday, and ranks three Big East teams in the top 25: the UConn Huskies (No. 4), St. John’s Red Storm (No. 5), and Creighton Bluejays (No. 23). The rest of the conference seems to be flying under the radar.

The Villanova Wildcats and Xavier Musketeers completely gutted their rosters after head coaching changes and are starting fresh with talented names from the transfer portal. Other squads like the Providence Friars and Butler Bulldogs have something to prove after down years.

All in all, the Big East will still be one of the most fun conferences to watch, and should be making plenty of noise leading up to Selection Sunday. Here is everything you need to know about each team for this season.

Teams are listed alphabetically.

Butler Bulldogs

Key Additions: Purdue Fort Wayne transfer Jalen Jackson (graduate), Gonzaga transfer Michael Ajayi (graduate), Jack McCaffery (first-year, No. 93 in ESPN 100)

Key Departures: Jahmyl Telfort (16 PPG), Pierre Brooks II (15.2 PPG), Patrick McCaffery (11.2 PPG)

Key Returners: Finley Bizjack (10.3 PPG), Jamie Kaiser Jr. (missed season due to ankle injury), Evan Haywood (2.1 PPG)

The Bulldogs ranked 38th in the country in offensive efficiency last year, and they are stacked once again offensively. The Dawgs will have a similar scoring ability with Jackson — who averaged 19.2 PPG at Purdue Fort Wayne — and Bizjack, who was their best three-point shooter a year ago at 42.8%. However, their defense and inability to close games is what contributed to the 15-20 record they posted. The transfer portal helped Butler improve on that end of the floor with Ajayi and senior forward Yohan Traore. The Bulldogs are still looking for their first NCAA Tournament bid since 2019, but it looks like head coach Thad Matta finally has the tools to do so in year four of his tenure.

Creighton Bluejays

Key Additions: Iowa transfer Josh Dix (senior), Iowa transfer Owen Freeman (junior), Charlotte transfer Nik Graves (senior)

Key Departures: Ryan Kalkbrenner (19.2 PPG), Steven Ashworth (16.4 PPG), Pop Isaacs (16.3 PPG), Jamiya Neal (12 PPG)

Key Returners: Jackson McAndrew (7.8 PPG), Jasen Green (4.9 PPG), Fedor Žugić (4.5 PPG)

After a hard-fought second-round loss to eventual Final Four team Auburn, Creighton closed the chapter on one of the best players in school history, Kalkbrenner. Because of some big losses, head coach Greg McDermott got to work in the transfer portal, bringing in the 12th-best transfer class in the nation. McDermott also anticipates players from within will take a leap, specifically McAndrew, who made 31 starts last year and played his way onto the Big East All-Freshman team. Expect the Bluejays to once again be where they have been the past five years, which is top-five in the Big East.

DePaul Blue Demons

Key Additions: Tulane transfer Kaleb Banks (senior), Radford transfer Brandon Maclin (senior), Pittsburgh transfer Amsal Delalić (sophomore)

Key Departures: Isaiah Rivera (10.8 PPG), Jacob Meyer (8.9 PPG), Conor Enright (7.5 PPG)

Key Returners: CJ Gunn (12.9 PPG), Layden Blocker (9.5 PPG), NJ Benson (9 PPG)

Year two of the Chris Holtmann era at DePaul begins with more optimism than the program has had in a long time. A 14-20 record would be a colossal failure of a season for many schools, but coming off a horrendous 3-29 — 0-20 in the conference — season in 2023-24, the only place to go for DePaul was up. The Blue Demons were a few plays away from being much better than their record indicates. DePaul lost overtime games to Providence, Seton Hall, No. 7 Marquette and a heartbreaking double overtime game to Creighton in the Big East Tournament. Despite the results, these games gave DePaul fans newfound hope for the future of the program with Holtmann, and he has even more resources to compete in the Big East this season.

Georgetown Hoyas

Key Additions: Arizona transfer KJ Lewis (junior), Baylor transfer Langston Love (graduate), Maryland transfer DeShawn Harris-Smith (junior)

Key Departures: Thomas Sorber (14.5 PPG), Micah Peavy (17.2 PPG), Jayden Epps (12.8 PPG)

Key Returners: Malik Mack (12.9 PPG), Caleb Williams (4.3 PPG), Julius Halaifonua (3 PPG)

The Hoyas defied many expectations last year, going 18-16 and finishing seventh in the Big East, their highest finish since the 2018-19 season. Still, there were still a lot of question marks heading into the offseason. The Hoyas’ offense held them back down the stretch — finishing 139th in offensive efficiency — and caused them to exit in the first round of the Big East Tournament. Third-year coach Ed Cooley brought in some experienced guards to improve the scoring, but there are still questions surrounding the scoring ability. If the Hoyas’ offense can take the next step that they are capable of, Georgetown could be looking at a top-five spot in the Big East and a tournament bid for the first time since 2021.

Marquette Golden Eagles

Key Additions: Nigel James Jr. (first-year, No. 68 in ESPN 100), Michael Phillips II (first year, No. 99 in ESPN 100)

Key Departures: Kam Jones (19.2 PPG), David Joplin (14.2 PPG), Stevie Mitchell (10.7 PPG)

Key Returners: Chase Ross (10.5 PPG), Ben Gold (7.4 PPG), Royce Parham (5.1 PPG)

Despite an early exit in the NCAA Tournament, Marquette remains committed to its “Our Way” philosophy under fifth-year head coach Shaka Smart. Rather than adapting to the transfer portal, the Golden Eagles continue to prioritize player development and high school recruiting. That approach has paid off, as Marquette returns a core group of veterans — Ross, Gold, Parham and junior guard Sean Jones, who missed last season — who have bought into Smart’s style. The camaraderie of this year’s squad is what could keep the Golden Eagles among the Big East’s elite once again.

Providence Friars

Key Additions: Vanderbilt transfer Jason Edwards (graduate), UCF transfer Jaylin Sellers (graduate), Jamier Jones (first-year, No. 44 in ESPN 100)

Key Departures: Bryce Hopkins (17.0 PPG), Jayden Pierre (12.3 PPG), Bensley Joseph (13.2 PPG)

Key Returners: Ryan Mela (6.4 PPG), Oswin Erhunmwunse (6.8 PPG), Corey Floyd Jr. (9.2 PPG)

The Friars had their worst season since 2009-2010 last year. Their star forward Hopkins could not stay on the court, and the roster was not deep enough to compete without him. They did, however, find diamonds in the rough at guard with Mela and at center with Erhunmwunse. Both were selected to the Big East All-Freshman team and look to take leaps in their second season. Head coach Kim English brought in five transfers to fill the holes for the eight that left the program, and the Friars look to go right back to competing for a tournament berth this season.

Seton Hall Pirates

Key Additions: Merrimack transfer Adam “Budd” Clark (junior), Pacific transfer Elijah Fisher (senior), Elon transfer Tajuan Simpkins (junior)

Key Departures: Isaiah Coleman (15.6 PPG), Chaunce Jenkins (11.4 PPG), Dylan Addae-Wusu (9.7 PPG)

Key Returners: Jahseem Felton (3.5 PPG), Godswill Erheriene (2.8 PPG)

The Pirates are another team coming off a season to forget, but even more extreme. Seton Hall won just seven games last year, and the school had not won fewer than 10 games since the 1983-84 season. Seton Hall is sticking with head coach Shaheen Holloway, however, mainly because of his 25-12 record and NIT champion season two years ago. It is hard to think that Holloway is not on the hot seat, though, and the roster still does not look good enough to compete this season. The Pirates head into this season with low expectations, but they will have their chances to make a name for themselves with opportunities like the Maui Invitational on their schedule.

St. John’s Red Storm

Key Additions: Providence transfer Bryce Hopkins (graduate), North Carolina transfer Ian Jackson (sophomore), Arizona State transfer Joson Sanon (sophomore), Stanford transfer Oziyah Sellers (senior), Cincinnati transfer Dillon Mitchell (senior)

Key Departures: RJ Luis Jr. (18.2 PPG), Kadary Richmond (12.4 PPG), Aaron Scott (8.4 PPG)

Key Returners: Zuby Ejiofor (14.2 PPG)

Head coach Rick Pitino has the Johnnies in prime position to contend for another Big East title. Last season was St. Johns’ best in recent memory, yet it still ended on a sour note with a second-round exit in the NCAA Tournament. The Johnnies lost the reigning Big East Player of the Year in Luis Jr. to the NBA Draft, but were active in the transfer portal, assembling the number one incoming class in the country to reload for another run. The focus that Pitino went after was three-point shooting, as that is what held the Red Storm back more than anything, even with their elite defense. Their 30.1% mark was 340th out of 364 teams in the country. Sellers, Jackson and Sanon shot 40.1%, 39.5% and 36.9% respectively from beyond the arc. If Hopkins is healthy next to Ejiofor in the frontcourt, the Johnnies will be almost a shoo-in for back-to-back Big East titles.

UConn Huskies

Key Additions: Georgia transfer Silas Demary Jr. (junior), Dayton transfer Malachi Smith (redshirt senior), Braylon Mullins (first-year, No. 17 in ESPN 100), Eric Reibe (first-year, No. 23 in ESPN 100)

Key Departures: Liam McNeeley (14.5 PPG), Hassan Diarra (7.7 PPG), Samson Johnson (7.5 PPG)

Key Returners: Alex Karaban (14.3 PPG), Solo Ball (14.4 PPG), Tarris Reed Jr. (9.6 PPG), Jaylin Stewart (5.4 PPG)

The Huskies looked like a shell of their back-to-back national champion selves during much of last year. UConn went 0-3 in Maui against inferior opponents, dropped a game to seven-win Seton Hall and lost to the eventual national champions, Florida, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Huskies picked up two extremely talented guards in the portal and returned plenty of veteran production, three of whom played on national champion teams. The Huskies are the only Big East team to play in an exhibition game so far, picking up a 71-52 win over Boston College on Monday night. With the intensity and winning culture built by head coach Dan Hurley, expect UConn to compete in the Big East and in the big dance once again this season.

Villanova Wildcats

Key Additions: Grand Canyon transfer Duke Brennan (senior), Temple transfer Zion Stanford (junior), James Madison transfer Bryce Lindsay (redshirt sophomore), Acaden Lewis (first-year, No. 32 in ESPN 100)

Key Departures: Eric Dixon (23.3 PPG), Wooga Poplar (15.3 PPG), Jordan Longino (11.1 PPG)

Key Returners: Tyler Perkins (6.3 PPG)

Villanova is one of two teams that had its roster almost completely wiped out due to the departure of its head coach. A few players lost were seniors — Dixon, Poplar and guard Jahmir Brickus — but eight players entered the transfer portal after former head coach Kyle Neptune was fired. Villanova then brought in former Maryland head coach Kevin Willard, who got to work in the portal, bringing in seven new faces. One of those players — graduate guard Devin Askew — suffered a knee injury this summer and is out indefinitely. This will lead the Wildcats to thrust Lewis into a starting spot as a first-year, and with some tough non-conference games ahead, the Wildcats are the hardest team in the Big East to project.

Xavier Musketeers

Key Additions: Valparaiso transfer All Wright (sophomore), Montana transfer Malik Messina-Moore (senior), Florida Atlantic transfer Tre Carroll (senior), Virginia transfer Anthony Robinson (sophomore), New Mexico transfer Filip Borovicanin (senior)

Key Departures: Zach Freemantle (16.8 PPG), Ryan Conwell (16.5 PPG), Dailyn Swain (11 PPG)

Key Returners: None

Xavier is the second team whose roster was gutted due to the departure of now-Texas head coach Sean Miller. Fans are ecstatic about their new hire: former New Mexico head coach and son of St. Johns’ Rick Pitino, Richard Pitino. Pitino brought with him a conference-high 10 new players in the transfer portal. Similar to Villanova, Xavier also lost one of their highly-touted transfers to a knee injury, that being Evansville transfer Gabriel Pozzato. It will be interesting to see how a completely new group of players meshes with each other, but in all likelihood, Xavier will find itself in the bottom half of the Big East.