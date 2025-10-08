Events calendar

From storytelling to music to lectures, this week brings a plethora of must-attend events. Graphic by Maddy Broderick.

MADDY BRODERICK | CULTURE EDITOR | mbroderick@butler.edu

Oct. 8

1. Telling Amy’s Story Film Screening and Debrief

Where: Fairview Community Room

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Why attend: “Telling Amy’s Story” traces the tragic timeline of a domestic violence homicide that occurred in central Pennsylvania on Nov. 8, 2001, sharing a powerful message of awareness and change. The screening qualifies for a Butler Cultural Requirement (BCR) credit, and attendees are invited to join a group discussion on prevention and support.

2. JCA Signature Series: Anderson and Roe

Where: Eidson-Duckwall Recital Hall

When: 7:30 p.m.

Why attend: Described as “rock stars of the classical music world” by the Miami Herald, the Anderson & Roe Piano Duo redefine what it means to perform classical music in the 21st century. This BCR-credit event showcases Greg Anderson and Elizabeth Joy Roe’s undeniable musical chemistry as they challenge musical boundaries.

3. Walking with Ghosts: An Evening of True Crime Hauntings with Amy Bruni

Where: Shelton Auditorium

When: 7:30 p.m.

Why attend: Paranormal researcher, author and podcaster Amy Bruni invites audiences to an unforgettable evening where true crime meets the supernatural. Through chilling tales from real-life murders, Bruni explores where history and the paranormal collide. Attendees can explore her traveling exhibit of haunted artifacts and memorabilia before the event and stay afterward for a Q&A session.

4. Butler Theatre: The Cat Who Walked By Himself

Where: Lilly Hall Studio Theatre

When: Oct. 8 – 12

Why attend: This lively theatrical performance follows the evolution of cats from wild hunters to beloved household companions, celebrating the individuality and strengths of all creatures. With themes of kindness, independence and compromise, the show offers an engaging experience for audiences. Following the performance, attendees can meet the cast, and a BCR credit is available for this event. To purchase student matinee tickets, contact wshrepferman@butler.edu.

Oct. 9

1. I Support the Girls Panel and Drive

Where: Jordan Hall 141

When: 6 p.m.

Why attend: I Support the Girls (ISTG) and the Gender Equity Movement (GEM) at Butler partner for this community-centered panel and drive. Hear from leaders of the foundation and participate in conversations centered around gender equity topics. Following the panel, participants have the chance to donate items such as 2x bras, 2x underwear, pads and panty liners in order to support the ISTG organization and the local community.

Oct. 11

2. Music at Butler: Butler University Choral Department

Where: Schrott Center for the Arts

When: 7:30 p.m.

Why attend: The Butler University Chorale, Spectra, and Chamber Singers present a program exploring scenic, profound and transformative destinations, showcasing the talent and dedication of Butler’s student performers. Highlights include works by Jocelyn Hage, Susan Brumfield and Derrick Fox, along with selections from “Suffs”, “Big River” and Ernst Toch’s “Geographical Fugue”. This event qualifies for a BCR credit.

Oct. 12

1. Music at Butler: Butler Symphony Orchestra

Where: Schrott Center for the Arts

When: 3 p.m.

Why attend: The Butler Symphony Orchestra opens its season with a program blending innovation and tradition. The concert features the world premieres of Richard Auldon Clark’s “From the Hearts of Women” and Frank Glover’s “Concerto for Saxophone”. Audiences will also enjoy the lively “Overture to Candide” and Tchaikovsky’s famous “Symphony No. 5”. This event qualifies for a BCR credit.

Oct. 14

1. Wall-E

Where: Schrott Center for the Arts

When: 7 p.m.

Why attend: This showing is a part of Schrott’s Free Movie Series and combines adventure, romance and a powerful message about hope and stewardship.

Oct. 15

1. Woods Lecture Series: John Vucetich

Where: Shelton Auditorium

When: 7:30 p.m.

Why attend: John Vucetich, a distinguished professor at Michigan Technological University, has been studying the wolves and moose of Isle Royale since 2000. An expert in population biology and environmental ethics, he has testified before both houses of Congress on wolf conservation and is the author of multiple books. This lecture offers insights into wildlife management, conservation and the lessons wolves teach about humans’ relationship with nature.