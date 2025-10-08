Logan Sutto ties Butler’s single-round program record

Logan Sutto has quickly become a key member of the men’s golf team. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | SPORTS EDITOR | sgoldwein@butler.edu

Logan Sutto matched Bulldog history on Sept. 30 at the Virtues Intercollegiate in Nashport, Ohio. The sophomore tallied six birdies and an eagle on his way to an 8-under score of 64 in the event’s final round.

The performance tied the Butler record for a single-round score and helped the Dawgs pull ahead to secure the team victory over 12 other schools. Sutto’s total score of 9-under par landed him in second place individually.

Sutto’s eagle on the par-5 seventh hole provided a huge lift not only on the scorecard, but also mentally. After sticking his iron shot to just three feet from the hole from 240 yards out, then tapping it in for a three, the Ohio native knew he had to keep a level head to see continued success.

“You want to get excited, but you don’t want to get too excited,” Sutto said. “You just got to think about it as another hole, and it’s more of a confidence booster that you know that you can play well and you can hit good shots. Hitting those good shots helps you throughout the day.”

The confidence showed as Sutto finished out his round without a single bogey on the scorecard.

Head coach Colby Huffman credits Sutto’s success to his mindset and work ethic, which have allowed him to continue improving after finishing his first season with the best scoring average on the team.

“The things that make him successful are his hard work, patience and enthusiasm,” Huffman said. “He just has a great attitude and just keeps on keeping on. He’s persistent and the sky’s the limit for him.”

The Bulldogs hope to build on a hot start to the season, while Sutto has earned recognition from his peers and bragging rights over his teammates.

“The best part was coming back to school and everyone had seen it on Instagram, they all congratulated me,” Sutto said. “That was the best part because you have something to talk about and [that] ups your confidence.”