During Suicide Prevention Month, Butler emphasizes resources and support systems

Keith Magnus provides a suicide prevention training to fellow staff and students. Photo by Ian Eldridge.

GRACE CRONIN | STAFF REPORTER | gcronin@butler.edu

World Suicide Prevention Day, a global effort created in 2003 to raise awareness and reduce stigma surrounding mental health struggles, was Sept. 10. The observance takes place during September, which is recognized nationally as Suicide Prevention Month. At Butler University, the observance included suicide prevention training and the increased importance of knowing both national and campus resources.

Keith Magnus, director of training at Butler’s Counseling and Consultation Services, explained how World Suicide Prevention Day helps encourage conversations and supports prevention efforts. He said that following the death of Butler student Sam Fingard earlier this year, the importance and interest of these trainings increased.

“Suicide is a tough topic for a lot of people to talk about, so the purpose of having a day is to shed some light on the subject,” Magnus said. “Getting people thinking about and talking about the subject… is how we’re going to save lives.”

Butler has hosted suicide prevention training for faculty, staff and students for around 25 years. About 15 years ago, the university adopted the Campus Connect program, a nationally recognized prevention model. Butler typically offers the training around four to five times each academic year.

In memory of Fingard, Butler Hillel is hosting a hammock event next to Atherton Mall on Thursday, Sept. 18, to honor and teach about Suicide Prevention Month. Butler Bon Appétit will be providing food.

Along with World Suicide Prevention Day bringing awareness to the topic of suicide, it further helps push the importance of resources that help struggling individuals. Butler specifically offers counseling and consultation services, such as individual and group therapy, during business hours. This year, they have also added a new 24/7 crisis line that is attached to the office. This crisis line is in partnership with Mantra, and its goal is to give students access to 24/7 help when the Counseling and Consultation Services office is closed.

Beyond counseling, Butler has an Assessment and Care Team (ACT) that meets biweekly to review student care reports. The ACT is composed of a mix of representatives from health services, counseling, residence life, athletics and academic colleges, and works to ensure there are resources and help for students who may be struggling.

“The idea is to not let the student fall through the cracks,” Magnus said. “It’s meant to be, ‘Hey, we care, and here are resources if we can be helpful.’”

Nationally, the number 988 is a resource for suicide prevention, as this three-digit number connects callers directly to trained crisis counselors. Butler has signage on campus displaying 988, making the number visible and accessible for students in crisis.

World Suicide Prevention Day, along with ongoing outreach and training, brings continued awareness to both the nation and the Butler community. Awareness surrounding mental health and suicide can help encourage others to respond when friends, peers or colleagues show signs of distress.

“A lot of people that die by suicide don’t [come into treatment],” Magnus said. “It’s the people, family, friends that, again, if they have some awareness through these kinds of days and the training like we provide, they’re going to save lives.”

On-campus resources:

Counseling & Consultation Services: schedule an appointment online, or call 317-940-9777

Mantra Teletherapy Services: Virtual providers for support and a 24/7 crisis hotline – schedule an appointment online

Off-campus resources:

Butler University MiResource: Community counselors

Raphael Health Center: call 317-926-1507

Richard L Roudebush Veterans’ Administration Medical Center: call 317-988-277

Crisis Care:

Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: call 988

Ascension St. Vincent’s Stress Center (Crisis Care): 24-Hour Hotline: 317-338-4800

Community Health Network Crisis Care: 24-Hour Hotline: 317-621-5700, select option #1

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration: Hotline: 800-662-4357

The National Grad Crisis Line: Hotline: 1-877-GRAD-HLP (472-3457)

National Alliance on Mental Illness Teen and Young Adult HelpLine: Hotline: 800-950-NAMI (6264)