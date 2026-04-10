Women’s basketball formally welcomes new head coach

Just two days after the women’s basketball head coaching position opened, Butler announced Maria Marchesano as the program’s next leader on April 8, marking a quick turnaround after mutually parting ways with former head coach Austin Parkinson on April 6.

On April 10, the women’s basketball program formally welcomed Marchesano at a public event held in the Hinkle Fieldhouse Wildman Room, with welcome speeches from president James Danko and vice president and director of athletics Grant Leiendecker before Marchesano took the stand.

Leiendecker emphasized that the head coach hiring process centered on identifying the right long-term leader for the program, even amid the fast-moving transfer portal landscape and ongoing roster movement across college basketball.

“Time was of the essence as we made this decision,” Leiendecker said. “But most important was finding the best leader for our program long term, and not letting the transfer portal craziness impact us getting this right.”

The transition comes at a pivotal time for the Bulldogs, as the transfer portal has shortened the team’s current roster to three: redshirt sophomore guard Saniya Jackson, junior guard Nevaeh Jackson and junior forward Caroline Dotsey.

Despite the urgency of the moment, Leiendecker said the pool of candidates remained strong, with Marchesano separating herself early in the process.

“The interest in this job was very strong,” Leiendecker said. “We talked to multiple coaches that frankly shared our belief in what this program can and should be. I would say Maria was right at the top of our list as we started through this process. After that first round of interviews, Maria even further elevated herself away from the pack, and it was very clear that she was our top target for this position.”

Marchesano brings significant head coaching experience to the role, with more than a decade leading Division I and Division II programs, including stops at Mount St. Mary’s, Walsh and Urbana. Across her career, she has accumulated more than 230 wins and guided multiple programs to postseason appearances, including an NCAA Tournament berth with Mount St. Mary’s in 2021.

According to Leiendecker, her history of rebuilding and strengthening programs made her an ideal fit for Butler’s current situation.

“Her resume speaks for itself,” Leiendecker said. “Honestly, I could go on and on, but what’s most impressive is what she inherited and how she transformed the programs to achieve unprecedented success at her previous stops. So we know she can coach. But I think what was even more exciting to us through this process was the way she communicated her passion, her vision and her plan to take our program to places it’s never been before.”

Marchesano now inherits a program seeking stability within a competitive Big East landscape. With roster rebuilding underway, establishing a strong team identity has become a top priority.

As she begins constructing the foundation of the program, Marchesano emphasized that culture will be central to her approach. She outlined five core values that will shape the team’s identity moving forward.

“In our program, our culture starts with who we are as people and our daily habits,” Marchesano said. “First and foremost, the team comes first. Secondly, be a good human. Three, do your job. Number four is my favorite: it takes what it takes. Then lastly, leave a legacy.”

As preparations for the upcoming season begin, Marchesano noted that work is already underway behind the scenes, including roster construction and reconnecting with supporters of the program.

“As myself and my staff have already hit the ground running with building a roster and a new family to embrace this journey with, we’ve seen so much excitement around the Butler name,” Marchesano said. “We take great pride in the product that we will put out in November and our legacy. The work starts now.”