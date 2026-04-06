Austin Parkinson, Butler University mutually part ways

Austin Parkinson was head coach of the women’s basketball team for the past four seasons. Collegian file photo.

Nhu-Han Bui | Sports Co-Editor | hbui@butler.edu

On April 6, Butler University and women’s basketball head coach Austin Parkinson mutually agreed to part ways.

Grant Leiendecker, vice president and director of athletics, expressed his gratitude for Parkinson’s leadership.

“We extend our sincere thanks to Austin for his four years of service and leadership of our women’s basketball program,” Leiendecker said in a statement. “We have truly valued the commitment and impact he and his family have made in the Butler community and wish them nothing but the best in their future endeavors.”

Parkinson was at the helm of the program for four years, posting a 54-73 record with two WNIT appearances. His teams have never achieved a winning record, nor have they gone past the first round of the Big East Tournament. 

Now, the university is immediately starting a nationwide search for a new head coach.

“With the infrastructure, resources, and competitive commitment in place to build a successful program in the BIG EAST, we have initiated a national search to identify the next leader of our program,” Leiendecker stated.

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