Women’s basketball hires Maria Marchesano as new head coach

Maria Marchesano returns to Indianapolis. Photo courtesy of Purdue Fort Wayne Athletics.

Dorothy Lakshmanamurthy | Sports Co-Editor | dlakshmanamurthy@butler.edu

On April 8, Butler University announced the hiring of Maria Marchesano as the new head coach of its women’s basketball program.

Grant Leiendecker, vice president and director of athletics, shared his enthusiasm for the program’s new leadership.

“We are excited to bring Maria home to Butler,” Leiendecker said in a statement. “She is a proven program-builder, a coach who has achieved success at every university she has been.”

A 2005 Butler alum, Marchesano returns to Indianapolis following a successful five-year stint at Purdue Fort Wayne, where she led the Mastodons to three consecutive 20-win seasons and multiple postseason appearances. Over her 14-year head coaching career, she has accumulated 234 wins across stops at Purdue Fort Wayne, Mount St. Mary’s, Walsh and Urbana.

Marchesano takes over a Butler program coming off four seasons under former head coach Austin Parkinson, who departed earlier this week.

The university will formally introduce Marchesano at a public event on April 10 at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

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