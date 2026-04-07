April BCR round-up

Do not let the school year end without securing another Butler Cultural Requirement (BCR). Graphic by Maddy Broderick.

While April at Butler brings warmer weather and pleasant days lounging on the Mall, it also offers opportunities to appreciate art, learn about a new field, support student productions and check off a Butler Cultural Requirement (BCR). Read on for a list of exciting BCR opportunities occurring this month.

April 8

1. ISO at Butler Chamber Series: Brass Quintet

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Eidson-Duckwall Recital Hall

Why attend: The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra (ISO) at Butler series will conclude its 2025-2026 season with a brass quintet performance. This will feature a chamber music ensemble that incorporates five brass instruments: two trumpets, one French horn, one trombone or euphonium and one tuba or bass trombone. The performance is free and open to the public.

April 10 – 11

1. Butler Opera Theatre presents: The Cunning Little Vixen

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Schrott Center for the Arts

Why attend: Butler Opera Theatre will collaborate with the Butler Symphony Orchestra (BSO) and Butler Ballet members on their performance of Leoš Janáček’s opera, “The Cunning Little Vixen”. The opera explores how humans interact with the natural world and promises to enchant audiences. No ticket is required for entry, as the event is free of charge. The show will run at 7:30 p.m. on April 10 and April 11.

2. Butler Dance Club presents: Dracula

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Shelton Auditorium

Why attend: Butler Dance Club is putting a unique spin on a beloved Gothic horror figure with its interpretation of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula”. The performance is student-choreographed, blends various dance styles and strives to make ballet more accessible to modern dancers and audience members alike.

April 14

1. Woods Lecture Series: Claire Bowen

When: Schrott Center for the Arts

Where: 7:30 p.m.

Why attend: Claire Bowen heads the Data Governance and Privacy Practice Area at the Urban Institute, a non-profit research organization that uses data to improve lives and inform public policy. Bowen’s research is particularly concerned with how to adequately represent people from all backgrounds in data and policy, along with making science communication more accessible. This event is free and open to the public.

April 15 – 19

1. Butler Theatre: Empty When Full

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Lilly Hall Studio Theatre

Why attend: Butler Theatre will present “Empty When Full” in collaboration with Tony and Obie award-winning sound designer Darron West. The show is an original production written and directed by William Fisher and explores themes of human instinct and fear. After its debut on April 15, the show will continue to run at 7:30 p.m. from April 16 through April 19. Tickets are available online.

April 17 – 19

1. Butler Ballet: Giselle

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Clowes Memorial Hall

Why attend: Butler Ballet’s spring production of “Giselle” follows a peasant girl as she navigates love, betrayal and madness. The poignant narrative will be told through gorgeous dance, costumes and music. Richard Auldon Clark will lead the live orchestra in performing Adolphe Adam’s score, making this show a visual and auditory experience audiences will not want to miss. Following opening night, “Giselle” will run at the same time on April 18 and at 2 p.m. on April 19. Tickets are available online or at the Clowes Memorial Hall box office.

April 23

1. Senior Art + Design Showcase

When: 5 p.m.

Where: JCA Annex

Why attend: The Butler University Department of Art presents the 2026 JCA Senior Thesis Exhibit to showcase original work by graduating students. Attendees can both appreciate art in various mediums and celebrate the achievements and creative expressions of their peers.

April 24

1. Out of the Dawg House Spring 2026 Concert

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Schrott Center for the Arts

Why attend: Out of the Dawg House is Butler’s premier lower voice a capella group, meaning they perform without instrumental accompaniment. For its annual spring concert, the group promises energy, entertainment and undeniable vocal talent as they revisit fan favorites and perform new songs. Tickets are available online.

April 27

1. Freshly Brewed A Cappella presents: Spring Concert

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Schrott Center for the Arts

Why attend: Freshly Brewed is Butler’s leading upper voice a capella group. This show will include a mix of musical genres, from modern hits to nostalgic throwbacks, and all of the sets were arranged by either current Freshly Brewed members or past alumni. Tickets are available online.