Suzanne Reading announced as interim CCOM dean

After the departure announcement of Butler’s former dean of the College of Communications (CCOM), professor and associate dean of the Speech Language and Hearing Sciences (SLHS) program, Suzanne Reading, was announced as interim CCOM dean on March 30.

Reading will begin in the position on May 1 until a permanent dean is hired. Besides serving as associate dean, Reading is the founder and administrator of the Butler Early Language and Literacy preschool and has served as honors and independent studies director for multiple students.

In an email to the university, Interim Provost Jay Howard stated, “She brings a deep understanding of our academic community, a strong record of leadership and a shared commitment to student success and faculty support. I am confident that under her guidance, the College of Communication is in capable and caring hands.”

The Butler Collegian will continue to report on this story as it develops.