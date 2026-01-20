CCOM Dean to depart position in July

College of Communication Dean Joseph Valenzano departs Butler for a new position. Photo courtesy of Butler University.

OLLIE FITZGERALD | ASSISTANT NEWS EDITOR | ofitzgerald@butler.edu

After serving as the Dean of Butler’s College of Communication (CCOM) for three years, Joseph Valenzano announced in a Jan. 20 email that he will be leaving his position effective July 1. Valenzano will be leaving Butler to be Provost of Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

In an email to the CCOM department, Valenzano stated, “CCOM and Butler have been amazing and welcoming for me and my family — but the greatest opportunity I encountered was to serve you, support faculty to provide you with the best college experience and get to personally know as many of you as possible.”

Valenzano reiterated that he will continue to serve in his current role until July, and that Interim Provost Jay Howard will release more information on leadership plans in the near future.

The Butler Collegian will continue to report on this story as it develops.