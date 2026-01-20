What you need to know: Women’s basketball hosts DePaul

Bulldogs committed a season-high 31 turnovers in their last matchup. Photo by Drew Kosmak.

DOROTHY LAKSHMANAMURTHY | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | dlakshmanamurthy@butler.edu

After a tough 73-65 road loss at Villanova, the women’s basketball team returns home looking to bounce back as it hosts DePaul at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Jan. 21.

Here is what you need to know:

Who: Butler vs. DePaul

When: Jan. 21, 7 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch: ESPN+

Looking to rebound at home

Butler enters the matchup at 8-11 overall and 2-7 in conference play, coming off a loss where the Dawgs showed offensive efficiency but struggled to limit turnovers.

Redshirt sophomore forward Mallory Miller led the way against Villanova, pouring in a career-high 25 points on 9-for-11 shooting, while also dishing out five assists. Miller continues to pace the Bulldogs offensively, averaging 9.4 points per game while shooting 41.2% from the field and 35.3% from three-point range.

Junior forward Caroline Dotsey has been a steady presence inside, leading Butler on the glass with 5.5 rebounds per game while contributing 8.7 points per contest. Dotsey, sophomore guard Lily Zeinstra and redshirt sophomore guard Saniya Jackson have all played pivotal roles this season, averaging 8.7, 8.5 and 9.2 points per game, respectively.

For the team, protecting the ball will be a point of emphasis after the Bulldogs committed a season-high 31 turnovers in their most recent outing.

Scouting the Blue Demons

DePaul comes to Hinkle with a 4-16 overall record and a 1-8 mark in Big East play. The Blue Demons are coming off an 86-77 loss to Seton Hall, where four players scored in double figures.

Junior guard Kate Novik leads DePaul in multiple categories, averaging 12 points per game while also pulling down a team-high 6.3 rebounds and dishing out 3.5 assists per contest.

As a team, DePaul averages 62.2 points per game and shoots 37.8% from the field. The Blue Demons force 17.1 turnovers per game and average 9.3 steals, relying on defensive pressure to generate opportunities.

With Butler looking to respond after a road setback and DePaul aiming to build conference momentum, this matchup sets up as an important home test for the Bulldogs as they continue Big East play on home court.