Beyond the box score: Bulldogs fall at Villanova

First-year guard Addison Baxter earned her second start for the Dawgs. Photo by Drew Kosmak.

NHU-HAN BUI | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | hbui@butler.edu

The women’s basketball team was unable to build off its win against Providence as the Dawgs lost 73-65 at Villanova.

The Bulldogs came out of the gate swinging on both sides of the ball, scoring 13 points while holding Villanova to just four. However, Butler was unable to prevent mistakes as the team committed ten turnovers in the first quarter alone. Those turnovers proved costly as the Wildcats went on a late six-point run to reclaim the lead.

In the second quarter, Butler broke out on offense. Redshirt sophomore forward Mallory Miller led the team with 11 of the Bulldogs’ 19 points and was the first player on either side to reach double-digit points. The two teams went back and forth late in the quarter to tie the game at 31, but sophomore forward McKenna Johnson gave the Dawgs the lead with a buzzer-beating layup.

Villanova’s defense began tightening down on the Bulldogs while its offense kicked into high gear in the second half.

Sophomore guard Jasmine Bascoe nailed a three-pointer to open the second half, and the Wildcats went on a 7-0 run to quickly reclaim their lead. After a dominant second quarter, Miller and the Bulldogs were unable to generate offense as they were held to just 15 points. Meanwhile, Bascoe and senior forward Denae Carter led Villanova in the third quarter as the duo combined for 20 of the team’s 24 points.

The Wildcats’ defense forced eight turnovers from a Bulldog team that was already struggling to keep the ball, and limited the Dawgs to just nine field goal attempts and only one shot from beyond the arc.

Senior guard Ryanne Allen opened the fourth quarter with a three-pointer to give Villanova a double-digit lead, while junior Kennedy Langham broke out on the scoresheet for the Dawgs. The guard scored eight of the team’s 17 points, including a late five-point run to shrink the Wildcats’ lead to eight.

However, no other player was able to score effectively as Villanova limited Butler’s shots and forced another eight turnovers.

Miller led all players with 25 points, and Langham joined her as the only other Bulldog with double-digit points with 10. Miller also led the Dawgs in assists with five. Bascoe was dominant for Villanova with 22 points and six assists. Carter, Allen and junior forward Brynn McCurry joined Bascoe with 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Butler dominated the glass and out-rebounded Villanova 31-24, and had its best shooting game. The Bulldogs made 60.5% of their shots from the field and 57.1% of their three-point attempts.

However, the team was unable to prevent turnovers, an area it has struggled with all season long. The Bulldogs committed a season-high 31 turnovers, with 10 coming in the first quarter. The Wildcats were able to capitalize and score 29 points off the Dawgs’ mistakes.

Butler seeks to bounce back at home as it hosts DePaul on Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.