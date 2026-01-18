What you need to know: Women’s basketball takes on the Wildcats

The Bulldogs broke their four-game losing streak against Providence on Jan. 14. Photo by Drew Kosmak.

DOROTHY LAKSHMANAMURTHY | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | dlakshmanamurthy@butler.edu

After securing a 62-52 home victory over Providence on Jan. 14, the women’s basketball team hits the road seeking to build momentum as it travels east to face Villanova.

Here is what you need to know:

Who: Butler vs. Villanova

When: Jan. 18, 2 p.m.

Where: Finneran Pavilion

How to watch: ESPN+

Carrying momentum on the road

In Butler’s last matchup, redshirt sophomore guard Saniya Jackson and first-year guard Anna Wypych led the Bulldogs with 13 points apiece, helping Butler earn its second conference win of the season.

Jackson continues to pace the Dawgs’ offense, averaging 9.2 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the floor and 34% from three-point range. Junior forward Caroline Dotsey has been a consistent presence inside, leading the team with 5.6 rebounds per game, while also contributing 8.7 points per contest.

First-year guard Addison Baxter and Wypych have also played key roles in the rotation. Baxter averages 6.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, while Wypych has impressed with her efficiency, shooting 48.6% from the field and 42.3% from beyond the arc.

The Bulldogs are fourth in the Big East in free throws made per game, an area that could be critical in a road environment. Limiting turnovers will also be a point of emphasis against a disciplined Villanova squad, as Butler averages 18.3 per game.

Scouting the Wildcats

Villanova enters the contest with a 14-4 overall record and a 7-2 mark in conference play. The Wildcats are coming off a loss to No. 1 UConn, but have been one of the Big East’s most efficient teams throughout the season.

Sophomore guard Jasmine Bascoe leads Villanova with 16.9 points per game and also tops the team in assists at 4.6 per contest. Junior forward Brynn McCurry anchors the Wildcats on the glass with 5.7 rebounds per game, while senior forward Denae Carter adds 5.4 rebounds per outing.

As a team, Villanova averages 73.8 points per game and shoots 45.2% from the field, including 37.1% from three-point range. Defensively, they average 9.3 steals and four blocks per game, using pressure and ball movement to control tempo.

With Butler looking to gain traction in conference play and Villanova aiming to protect its home court, this matchup sets up as a challenging road test for the Bulldogs as they seek to carry momentum into the heart of the Big East schedule.