Breaking: Former Butler point guard Ronald Nored named as Matta’s successor 

After the sudden retirement of former coach Thad Matta on March 16, the university has named Ronald Nored as his replacement, concluding a nine-day national search.

“The term ‘dream job’ doesn’t do justice to how I feel about the opportunity to lead the Butler program,” Nored said in a statement. “Butler is an incredibly special place. As a player, I poured blood, sweat and tears into this program. No one appreciates both the responsibility and the potential that comes with this position more than me. Passionate fans, Hinkle Fieldhouse, the BIG EAST, storied tradition, a world-class education, a thriving city… There is incredible momentum at Butler right now and I can’t wait to hit the ground running as we elevate Butler to new heights.”

Nored, 36, was the engine of Butler’s offense from 2008-12, starting 125 games and was named Horizon League defensive player of the year twice.

Upon graduation, the Indianapolis native jumped right into his coaching career, taking nearby Brownsburg High School to an 11-10 record before hopping around the assistant ranks in the NBA. In 2016, Nored was named the first head coach of the Long Island Nets, improving from 17 to 27 wins in his two seasons on the job. Most recently, Nored has worked on the Atlanta Hawks staff since 2023.

Nored was teammates with vice president and director of athletics, Grant Leiendecker, from 2008-11, and now the two will work to bring the Dawgs back to the glory of their playing days.

“Ron is a relentless worker with an elite basketball IQ and a proven track record of developing talent at the highest level of basketball,” Leiendecker stated. “He is the ultimate competitor, and he will cultivate that same quality within his team and staff. He is a gifted relationship builder who commands respect through his character and his craft. While he understands the soul of this university, we didn’t hire him for his history here—we hired him for his vision of what we can become and how we will get there. His experience in the NBA provides us with a distinct competitive advantage as we navigate this new era of college basketball. He will attract an elite staff and student-athletes and build deep relationships within the Butler and Indianapolis communities. I have total confidence that Ron will put his own fingerprints on this program, set a new standard for our student-athletes, and elevate Butler Basketball to new heights.”