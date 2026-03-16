Thad Matta retires from coaching, stepping into advisory role

Thad Matta has spent a total of 14 years with the men’s basketball program. Collegian file photo.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | MANAGING EDITOR | sgoldwein@butler.edu

Head men’s basketball coach Thad Matta is retiring from coaching, the university announced in a press release this morning. Matta will remain with the university as a special assistant to the president and athletic director.

Matta explained his decision in the press release.

“After taking some time to reflect following the end of the season, I have decided that the time has come for me to step away from the sidelines,” Matta stated. “The love my wife, my daughters and I have for Butler is what brought us back four years ago, and it feels especially meaningful that I conclude my coaching career here. Butler has always meant more to us than just basketball—and that connection is why I’m grateful to continue working with the University and offering my help in any way I can. My commitment to Butler and to the future of this program remains as strong as ever. I want this program to compete at the highest levels of the BIG EAST and national landscape, and I am excited to be part of what we continue to build here.”

Matta has been at the helm for the Bulldogs for the past four seasons, as well as a single year early in his coaching career, the 2000-01 season. His NCAA Tournament appearance in 2001 is his lone March Madness berth as the coach of the Dawgs. He finishes with a 502-223 overall record and an 87-77 mark with Butler. Matta’s record only in his second stint in Indianapolis was 63-69.

Matta also spent three seasons playing at Butler, graduating from the university in 1990. Matta averaged a career-high 11.3 points per game as a junior before dropping to just 3.7 in his senior year.

Grant Leiendecker, vice president and director of athletics, expressed his appreciation for Matta’s impact on Butler.

“It is hard to fully capture in words what the Matta family has meant to Butler University and to our men’s basketball program,” Leiendecker stated. “As a student-athlete, two assistant coaching tenures and then twice as head coach at Butler, Thad has given so much to our university and his impact on our student-athletes has been lifechanging. Today is bittersweet in that Thad will no longer be leading our program on the sidelines but we are grateful that he has accepted President Danko and my offer to remain at Butler University to continue to elevate the institution, as his wisdom and experience are invaluable and will help maintain stability in our program.”

A national search now begins for the next head coach of the men’s basketball team.

“We have begun our search for another head coach who aligns with our values, fits with our institution and will lead us to compete among the nation’s elite,” Leiendecker stated. “We have such an incredible fan base, a storied tradition, play in an iconic home venue, reside in one of the best basketball states in the nation and compete in a truly elite BIG EAST Conference, and I am confident that we will develop a strong pool of candidates. The future is bright for Butler Basketball and I can’t wait to introduce our new head coach to Bulldog Nation!”