BREAKING: BUPD in search of information regarding Hinkle heist

Thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from a pelican case in Hinkle Fieldhouse on Saturday. Collegian file photo.

Piper Bailey | Managing Editor | pcbailey1@butler.edu

On Saturday, March 21 at 1:16 a.m. five unidentified individuals gained unauthorized access to Hinkle Fieldhouse and left eleven minutes later with approximately $12,000 to $15,000 worth of “communication equipment”. 

The incident was not reported to the Butler University Police Department (BUPD) until Monday, March 23 at 11:41 a.m. An officer was dispatched to the main court a few minutes later and completed the initial burglary report by 12:16 p.m.

Four of the five persons of interest carrying the equipment. Photo courtesy of Butler University Police Department on Facebook.

Early Wednesday morning, footage of the trespassers was posted on BUPD’s Facebook page along with a Crime Stopper flyer listing “rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.” 

At the time of publication, Chief of Public Safety John Conley was unavailable to comment. 

Anyone with information involving the crime is encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers line at 317-262-8477 or the BUPD non-emergent line at 317-940-2873.

The Collegian will continue to report on this story.

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