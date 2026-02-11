Indy ICE protests continue

Members of the Broad Ripple Brigade protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Monon Trail overpass of Kessler Boulevard on Feb. 5. Photo by Darcy Leber.

AUBREY MATASOVSKY | STAFF REPORTER | amatasovsky@butler.edu

Protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have spread across the country following the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis. Indiana is no exception — the state has recently seen demonstrations and walkouts led by community organizations, activists and students.

The Broad Ripple Brigade, a local branch of the non-violent organization The Visibility Brigade, holds weekly protests every Thursday at the Monon Trail overpass of Kessler Boulevard, featuring a sign “Honk 2 Ban ICE” as well as others made by protestors.

Broad Ripple Brigade member, Doug Dunco, protested with the group on Thursday.

“Problems that we see in society aren’t going to change themselves, and it’s far too easy for people to just sit on the sidelines,” Dunco said. “I’m a firm believer of [being] the change you want to see in the world.”

The group’s demonstrations aim to raise visibility and awareness within the Broad Ripple community, hoping to bring attention to the issue at a local level.

Community member, Gail Bray, demonstrated with the group on Thursday.

“There have to be enough people standing up for democracy,” Bray said. “We need everybody. That’s why we’re here.”

In addition to more formal community organizations, Indiana has also seen a large number of student-led protests and walkouts from both universities and Indiana public schools. Last week, hundreds of high school students left school to participate in marches throughout their communities and to their respective statehouses, sparking discussions about youth political involvement.

Brendan Byce, a senior finance major and president of the Butler University College Republicans, discussed the importance of early political involvement.

“Young people — Gen Z — hold different perspectives,” Byce said. “It offers different perspectives to [elected officials] as constituents so they [can] better their own policy recommendations and better the system as a whole.”

However, some worry that these student-led demonstrations may fault the message.

“Forming opinions and developing world-views young is important,” Byce said. “But if you look like an aggravated high school student that just wants to get out of class and you’re goofing around at these protests, it’s going to take away the message for certain older people.”

One weakness of the demonstrations may be First Amendment rights surrounding student-led demonstrations.

Kenneth Falk, the legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana, has been practicing law for more than 45 years and has been with the ACLU for 30.

“Unfortunately, people think the First Amendment trumps all; it doesn’t,” Falk said. “There’s no First Amendment right that trumps the fact that we have compulsory attendance laws and the fact that students are supposed to be in school.”

While actions of ICE continue and local communities organize, collective action continues to draw public attention.