Santiago’s Seafood Market: Quality college dining

Juan Santiago and his father have been operating seafood restaurants in various states for 20 years. Photo by Samuel Demis.

SAMUEL DEMIS | STAFF REPORTER | sademis@butler.edu

Nestled between Las Palmas Supermercado and Super Tacos on Michigan Road is Santiago’s Seafood Market, a local restaurant that prides itself on high-quality Louisiana-style seafood. The eatery’s large menu and bang-for-your-buck pricing make it a perfect choice for affordable college dining.

Juan Santiago, owner and namesake of Santiago’s, is a proven expert in the world of oceanic cuisine. The restaurant opened its doors in 2023 and has since grown increasingly popular among the Indianapolis culinary community.

“Me, my father and my mother were managers at different seafood markets around Indianapolis,” Santiago said. “My father has been [managing] for 20 years, since we lived in New York. We came [to Indianapolis] in 2013 when I was 16, and learning from him made it seem easy.”

The menu offers a wide variety of coastal classics, from catfish sandwiches and shrimp tacos to alligator tail and red snapper with Mexican rice. The expansive selection of seafood is displayed in glass cases right next to the register, assuring guests that they will be eating fresh food.

“It’s not exactly farm-to-table, but it kind of is,” Santiago said. “We have a variety of fresh fish being flown in every other day. Most places don’t have that, so it’s a different experience from most restaurants where it’s frozen.”

The location also offers picnic-style seating, making it an ideal spot for groups of diners. Everything is arranged in a way that communicates a neighborly feeling, where people can meet and talk for hours while splitting a seafood boil.

Sophomore journalism major Noah Simonton appreciated the cozy and casual feel of the restaurant.

“Even though you order from a counter, they bring you your meal like any other restaurant,” Simonton said. “It has such an informal vibe to it. The staff also made the environment really welcoming.”

For college students, dining out can often be a struggle. Due to budget and time constraints, many opt for mediocre fast-food mega chains. Delivery and tip fees add up, making lackluster hamburgers and pizzas much more expensive than they are truly worth. Thankfully, Santiago’s offers quality meals at comparatively low prices.

Nicholas Kaufman, a second-year PP2 pre-pharmacy major, expressed appreciation for the restaurant’s affordability.

“The portion was extremely generous,” Kaufman said. “I was definitely full and [the meal] was a decent price for the amount of food [I ordered].”

Most large sandwiches can be prepared fried or grilled for $7 to $15, depending on the fish, and dinners include two hush puppies and two side dishes. It would be a challenge for anyone to leave Santiago’s still hungry, or at least without a container of leftovers.

For more skeptical foodies, the business has also been reviewed highly by various Indiana influencers, such as Big Den Den and Amanda Indy. Guests can order the “Big Den Den Special” for a buy-one-get-one deal.

Above all, Santiago’s feels like a true passion project for the staff. Patrons get the sense that everyone involved genuinely cares about making the restaurant the best it can be for the community.

“The most fun I have is getting to meet new people and seeing what they like and don’t like,” Santiago said. “We change the menu as we go since we’re a new restaurant, and we’re always trying to learn from the customers.”

Santiago’s is an excellent spot for both a nice, quick meal and a large group gathering.

Santiago’s Seafood Market is located at 7857 Michigan Road and is open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.