Butler’s tiny love stories

For the fourth consecutive year, The Collegian asked Dawgs of all kinds to share their very own “tiny love stories,” inspired by the New York Times column of the same name. Whether it be romantic love, familial love, self-love, friendship love, pet love or anywhere in between and beyond, the Butler community shared their special love stories all in 100 words or less.

Sophomore to senior

Tony and I were set up by mutual friends at the end of freshman year. The strange uncertainty of growing up meant we wouldn’t find each other until sophomore year. One scared Snapchat has led to two-and-a-half years together filled with car rides, closing down parties, laughing when we shouldn’t and the joy of loving someone like Tony. And the greater joy of being loved back. I met my soulmate, my partner and best friend sophomore year; now we’ll get to graduate together. I love you, Tony. — ALYSSA SHAIA, SENIOR POLITICAL SCIENCE MAJOR

Photo courtesy of Colin Weber.

Jay

Jay and I met while he was training for a kickboxing world championship! He was training at a local gym at the same time [as] my sister. I went to the gym to see her practice, and that’s when I met him! We instantly connected and have been inseparable since. We’ve been together for three-and-a-half years now <3 (He won the championship btw!)

If you see him around campus on his unicycle, say hi! He’s the sweetest guy ever 🙂

— HEATHER STUTZ, SOPHOMORE SOFTWARE ENGINEERING AND ASTRONOMY DOUBLE MAJOR

Jay and I. Photo courtesy of Heather Stutz.

High school sweethearts

My boyfriend and I met in my freshman year of high school and have been dating ever since — we are now in our sophomore year of college! We go to different colleges and have never been better! We were introduced by my sister, and he has been my best friend for as long as I can remember. From bike rides, to his 16th birthday, to getting his license, to applying to colleges, to moving away and so many more milestones he has been there through it all! — DELANEY GRIDER, SOPHOMORE POLITICAL SCIENCE AND SPANISH DOUBLE MAJOR

My boyfriend of 5 years and I at a Cubs game! Photo courtesy of Madeline Sorrick.

Newspaper love story

I was the editor-and-chief of my high school newspaper and in my junior year, a new sports editor joined the staff. During class he talked to me often, but I thought it was just because he had to report to the boss. We started to become great friends through playing NYT games together — Connections was our favorite — when we should have been doing work. Our best friends were dating, we became inseparable and the puzzle [pieces] just fell into place once our best friends revealed he had been in love with me for over a year. He was and still is the kindest and gentlest guy I know and my forever NYT games buddy. I love you A! — MADELINE SMITH,

GIRLFRIEND OF STAFF REPORTER AIDEN CADDELL

Photo courtesy of Addi Bussel.

Friendships healing love

I met each of these girls at different times and points in my life my first year at Butler. My support, my laughter, my healing heart is all accredited to them. Each of their personalities shines through in different ways making them incredibly special, and our love for each other is truly one that never wavers. Love you all eternally! <3 — ALISON SKOWRONEK, PHOTOGRAPHER

Friends that heal the heart. Photo by Alison Skowronek.

Seamoo my little love

We [laid] together in bed, he was warm and soft, nuzzling against my body. I kept him close by and safe, knowing that we didn’t have much time together. He looked up at me with his lovely, calm green eyes, which looked deep within me. He purred [and] spun to face me [kneading] his soft, little paws into my arm. I couldn’t look away from him while he was still with me. I pushed my forehead against his. When I pulled him away, we were no longer in my bed, [but] at the shelter, saying our goodbyes. — ELIANA PRELLWITZ, OPINION COLUMNIST

Cuddles with Seamoo. Photo courtesy of Eliana Prellwitz.

Love, your sweet-pea

Standing on the podium after a race, you were always cheering the loudest. Feeling discouraged, you always had the best advice and a hug to give. Even though I only got to spend 18 years with you, I will be forever grateful that I am your daughter. At your memorial, countless people told me, “Your mother was always so proud of you,” and it was the hardest thing to hear because I knew it was true, [and] you were gone. I love you, Mom. And I wish, more than anything, you were here to say “I love you too, sweet-pea.” — REILLY BYRON, MULTIMEDIA EDITOR

Picture courtesy of Douglas Byron.

Boston love

James and I were in our high school’s publications, I was in the newspaper and he was in the yearbook. Every year our school attended the JEA National Convention; 2023 was our senior year and we attended the convention in Boston. We were both photographers for our publications, so we were friendly before and bonded over our shared love of photography. When the convention rolled around, we spent every minute together. We went to sessions and dinners together and really grew fond of each other’s company. From there a relationship began! We’ve been together for two years and our love grows everyday. — DARCY LEBER, PHOTOGRAPHER

James and I celebrating my birthday this year. Photo courtesy of Dalaney Rees.

From day one

He was there from day one. There for my birth, for the tears, for the smiles. He was my guide. I was there from day one. I was there for her birth, for the tears, for the smiles. My forever best friend and my forever counselor. There is nothing quite like sibling love. I miss them everyday, but 16 hours is nothing compared to 16 years of all of us being on this earth. Together. Since day one. — MAKENNA CULVER, OPINION COLUMNIST

Photo courtesy of Amanda and Lance Culver.

One year down, forever to go

I never thought that when Alex and I met on Hinge over a year ago that it would turn into this amazing relationship, but it’s better than anything I could have ever imagined. When we’re together, it feels like I’m in a fairytale. He always answers the phone when I call, makes me laugh and cooks me the best meals. He is supportive of my dreams and my Disney obsession. He drives over two hours to visit me here and over four hours to visit me when I am back in Michigan. His arms feel like home, I love him. — JULIA LORELLI, DESIGNER

Fall Formal 2025. Photo courtesy of Chelsea Copeland.

A Hallmark new year

Rachel and I started talking in December of 2024, and I spent the whole month wondering when she’d make it official. On our first date to a now-recurring pizza restaurant, I realized she was taking the rom-com route and waiting until New Year’s to seal the deal. She knew that I knew, but waited another two or so weeks nonetheless. Our one year anniversary celebration had to be moved since nothing is open on New Year’s, but I did romantically leave a party to be her New Year’s kiss — which, unbeknownst to her, I had always planned to do. — HARRISON PRYOR, CULTURE REPORTER

Every time Rachel takes a picture, I’m obligated to look like I fear for my life, even when I’m the one driving. Photo courtesy of Rachel Cauley.

One for the road

The amount of McDonalds and Texas Roadhouse rolls crushed by this group would send a shiver down RFK Jr.’s spine. Jokes aside, Noah, Nathan and Tanner are the best friends anyone could ask for. Our paths diverged into different journeys with cheerleading and student journalism, but that difference never changed a thing. I may not know what a “cupie” is, and they may not comprehend the crimes of using an Oxford comma, but I know that my life is better with them in it. Love you boys. — CALEB DENORME, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Four years of endless laughs and explaining cheer jargon. Photo courtesy of Danielle Pierce.

Adopt don’t shop

We adopted Maui from an adoption organization during COVID-19. Her birth mom was found on the streets of West Louisville, pregnant and on the brink of starvation. Shortly after her mom was taken in as a foster, Maui and the rest of her litter were born. They were all named after toilet paper brands due to the shortage happening nationwide; her original name was Cottonelle. Her birth mom and her littermates are all happily adopted and living their best lives. She’s the most awkward and weird dog I’ve ever met but I love her so much. — REESE PARADOWSKI, OPINION EDITOR

My Maui girl. Photo by Reese Paradowski.