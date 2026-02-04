February events calendar

Read on for some ways to make those last few weeks of winter more bearable. Graphic by Ana Dollard.

ANA DOLLARD | ASSISTANT CULTURE EDITOR | adollard@butler.edu

Campus events

Even if Punxsutawney’s Phil saw his shadow this year, these final weeks of February still have the chance to become somewhat more eventful. Whether it is enjoying music, Black History Month events, a variety of indoor markets or the upcoming live shows in downtown Indianapolis, February might just become a little less dreary.

1. Duckwall Artist Series: Jocelyn Swigger, Guest Piano Recital

When: Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Eidson-Duckwall Recital Hall

Why attend: The School of Music’s annual Duckwall Artists Series presents Jocelyn Swigger, a leading performer and scholar of pieces by Agnes Tyrrell (1846-1883). Be some of the first in the world to hear the 19th century composer and pianist whose music has been described as having “gorgeous complexities.”

2. Visiting Writers Series: Clint Smith

When: Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Shelton Auditorium

Why attend: The Butler Visiting Writers Series will be hosting Clint Smith, a No.1 New York Times best selling author and writer for The Atlantic. Smith is the author of “How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America”, and has received numerous awards for his work, including the National Book Critics Circle Award for Nonfiction. In addition to his authorship, Smith hosts a YouTube series called Crash Course Black American History.

3. Speed Dating

When: Feb. 6 at 6 p.m.

Where: Johnson Board Room in Robertson Hall

Why attend: Presented by the University Program Council, speed dating is a chance to take some of the drab out of February. Whether one is looking for love or new friends, speed dating is the event to start the month on the right foot. The event is free, but make sure to RSVP through Engage.

4. The Music at Butler Series: Composer’s Orchestra

When: Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Schrott Center for the Arts

Why attend: Experience the sound of the Butler University School of Music’s Composer’s Orchestra, a concert featuring music by Butler composers and alumni. This performance is free and open to the public, and no tickets are required. If one is unable to attend in-person, the event will also be livestreamed on Flyrail.

Indianapolis events

1. Broad Ripple Winter Farmers Market

When: Feb. 3 to April 25 at 9 a.m.

Where: Broad Ripple Middle School – entrance No. 8

Why attend: Craving fresh goods in the dullness of winter? The Broad Ripple Winter Farmers Market is at the rescue, providing fresh and local products, including meat, eggs and artisanal foods to customers. With over 60 vendors indoors, the market will be bustling with locally grown shopping adventures.

2. BERTHA: Grateful Drag

When: Feb. 4 at 8 p.m.

Where: The Vogue Theater

Why Attend: Deadheads and drag fans unite — BERTHA is the world’s first Grateful Drag band based in Nashville, Tennessee. After their home state attempted to ban public drag performance, the band formed as an act of joyful resistance. Featuring excellent musical talent and harmonies, BERTHA: Grateful Drag is an explosion of fun and expression.

3. Indy Gay Market: Big Gay Valentine’s Market

When: Feb. 7 at 4 p.m. and February 8 at 1 p.m.

Where: 1220 Waterway Blvd

Why Attend: Indianapolis’ first all-queer artisan pop-up market presents its ‘Big Gay Valentine’s Bash’, hosted at the AMP. Attendees will enjoy a variety of handmade gifts and trinkets, perfect for celebrating the theme of “Queer Love is Revolutionary”.

4. Christopher Pitts Trio: “Sounds of the Diaspora”

When: Feb. 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: The Jazz Kitchen

Why attend: Witness a performance from one of the most exciting jazz pianists in the Indianapolis scene, featuring a trio of piano, bass and drums. Improv pianist Christopher Pitts draws his music from “the pulse of contemporary Black sound” and seamlessly weaves rhythm and intense lyrical openness. The performance will also feature Butler University Hip Hop professor and spoken word artist Manon Voice.

5. Dancing with the Stars Live

When: Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Old National Centre

Why attend: Craving more of the competitive reality show? Look no further than Old National Centre to witness the 2026 tour of “Dancing with the Stars”. Indianapolis is one of 74 stops on the national tour, and the cast includes a long list of seasoned names: Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart and Hailey Bills. Tickets are available online.