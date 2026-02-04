Indy community seeks protection for Martin University’s legacy

Martin University closed permanently in December 2025. Photo courtesy of Mirror Indy.

ELLA HALL | STAFF REPORTER | erhall@butler.edu

Indianapolis community members are seeking historical status and preservation for Martin University after the permanent closure of Indiana’s only predominantly Black institution.

Martin University historically has had a large majority of female African American students over the age of 25, distinguishing it as a university committed to the education of traditionally underrepresented groups in higher education institutions.

After the announcement of the closure, social media sites have seen petitions being posted by alumni and supporters of the university, urging other community members to take action to secure the preservation of the structure as a site of Black history.

Historic status would be designated by the Indianapolis Historic Preservation Commission, ensuring that the site would require city approval for renovation.

Ella Anderson, a sophomore sports media and strategic communications double major and vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion for Butler’s Alpha Phi chapter, supported the idea of cementing the university as a historical site.

“I believe that we should always give underrepresented voices a space to share their history, since they have faced so many years of being silenced,” Anderson said. “It’s important to recognize the history that Black Americans have been through and celebrate their achievements as they’ve overcome so many barriers, especially around equality in education. Preserving the university as a site of Black history will continue to help educate the Indianapolis community on the achievements of Black members in the community.”

Butler MBA student James Webb expressed his disappointment at the university’s closure, as someone who previously worked there as an event planner.

“I was disappointed in the support that it got from the local state government, removing funding for the university,” Webb said. “It provided so much for not only just the entire state, but especially that local community right off Sherman Drive.”

Martin University played a significant role in expanding access to higher education for marginalized populations across the state, with a large portion of the students receiving financial aid. Community advocates argue that preserving the campus would honor its legacy.

Madison Evans, a junior health sciences major and president of Butler’s First Gen Dawgs, emphasized the historical importance of the university in the Indianapolis community.

“I’m a product of this community, so I’m just really sad and sitting with the privilege that I have attending Butler University, being grateful for the education that I have and the scholarships that I have, and just like kind of feeling for the students there and even the faculty who’s going to lose jobs; it’s heartbreaking to the community,” Evans said. “[Martin] supported underserved students and helped bridge the gap for students to get accessible education and the tools to be successful in their future, and without that being here and in place, it’s hurting those students who could have taken advantage of said opportunities so they can complete their college degrees and get a career.

The Indianapolis Historic Preservation Commission has not yet announced whether a formal application for the university’s historic status has been submitted. Still, supporters on social media say they plan to continue gathering public support through petitions and community meetings in the coming weeks.