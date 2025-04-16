Pi Beta Phi and Beta Theta Pi share a house in the upcoming academic year

The current Pi Beta Phi house before upcoming construction. Photo courtesy of Butler University.

OLLIE FITZGERALD | STAFF REPORTER | ofitzgerald@butler.edu

Editor’s Note: Abby Ayre, the president of Butler’s chapter of Pi Beta Phi, works as a designer for The Butler Collegian. Per the Collegian Handbook, staff members of The Butler Collegian may not be used as sources. Although Ayre is the only member of Butler’s chapter of Pi Beta Phi permitted to speak on behalf of the chapter, the Collegian has not interviewed her in compliance with our policy.

Throughout the academic year, students have started to hear about the combination of the Beta Theta Pi (Beta) fraternity and Pi Beta Phi (Pi Phi) sorority in the original Pi Phi house.

Pi Beta Phi headquarters has been handling communication regarding news between Pi Phi and Beta. TG Livak, Pi Phi’s senior director of marketing and communications, shared about Pi Phi’s decision to combine facilities with Beta.

“Pi Beta Phi’s Indiana Gamma Chapter at Butler University has entered into a one-year lease agreement with Beta Theta Pi to share a portion of its chapter facility beginning Fall 2025,” Livak said in an email to The Butler Collegian. “This arrangement … will help reduce the current financial burden [Butler’s chapter has been facing].”

Clay Forrer, a junior criminology and psychology combined major and former president of Beta, is currently Beta’s new member educator and serves as the vice president of finance for Butler’s Interfraternity Council.

As chapter president, part of Forrer’s role was to communicate with both the university and Beta’s national headquarters. Over the summer, he was the person who had the original meetings about combining Beta and Pi Phi.

“We’ve been looking for a house for a long time,” Forrer said. “Our national organization had promised us money for [a] house … so they’re just looking for any opportunity they can for us to get a [space to live].”

Forrer said that the attitude from Beta members about this opportunity is generally positive, and that they are excited to have their own space, as many of the fraternity’s supplies have to be stored at various senior houses. However, Beta will not be able to host recruitment events at the house.

It has not been decided how other fraternity and sorority events between Beta and Pi Phi will be allocated.

“It’ll just be nice to have somewhere to do things,” Forrer said. “People don’t realize how difficult it is not having space.”

The Pi Phi house underwent renovations in 2020, which added a new separate wing to the house. Forrer expects that the two wings will be divided, and Beta will receive the more recently renovated portion. Live-in requirements and meal plans have not been decided for Beta members yet.

Livak further elaborated on how the house would be split between the two Greek organizations.

“The [house] will have clear boundaries between Pi Beta Phi and Beta Theta Pi, with shared access limited to dining and serving kitchen areas, similar to co-ed residence halls commonly found on campus,” Livak said. “While unconventional, this creative solution presents a win for both Pi Beta Phi and Beta Theta Pi.”

Since this construction will combine a fraternity and sorority house, there are concerns about the new arrangement as a mixed-gender space.

Forrer explained that he understands that Beta members might be louder and more disruptive than Pi Phi members are used to.

“It doesn’t take someone with a huge imagination to think that there might be some issues cohabitating between guys and girls,” Forrer said. “[I assume] there will be some problems [occasionally], but I think it’s nothing we can’t work out with communication.”

Forrer explained that next year would be a pilot year for the combined house, and Beta will continue looking for its own house even if the combination goes successfully.

As of now, details for the combination are still being developed, but Forrer said that Beta has signed a letter of intent regarding the combined living situation.