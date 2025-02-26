CCOM students premiere short film “Cycle”

Butler students partnered with Emerson College‘s LA campus to produce “Cycle”. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

Many college students seek hands-on experience to bridge the gap between education and the professional world. That is exactly what students gained in the production of the short film “Cycle”, created through the College of Communication’s (CCOM) Butler in LA program during the 2024 summer.

The experience gave the group — with students of all years — a firsthand look into the entertainment industry. They spent two weeks in the heart of Hollywood creating the film, which premiered Feb. 19 in Atherton Union.

Students chose the story for the film through a collective voting process, ultimately selecting Trevor Fox’s idea. This process allowed the film to foster a sense of community within the team, as Fox encouraged his peers to assist him in co-writing the script.

The team received mentorship from industry professionals, including Butler alum Sharon Everett. She met the students in LA and provided guidance alongside the audio professional and camera operator she brought. Some younger students were new to handling equipment and received mentorship from the expertise of professionals and older students. By the second day of production, the students were rotating responsibilities, getting hands-on experience through the chance to operate cameras and audio equipment.

Cutler Armstrong, a CCOM lecturer in charge of the trip, observed a building sense of community during the trip as the confidence of the students grew.

Armstrong was impressed with how quickly the students bonded, recalling nights in Los Angeles when the group stayed up working on the film until the early hours of the morning.

“They should all be very proud of a really great piece of work,” Armstrong said. “I hope that lots of people get to see and appreciate what they put together.”

Armstrong hoped that students are inspired by the film and use it as inspiration to take advantage of these creative opportunities.

Students, many within CCOM, were eager to support the efforts of their peers. Almost 20 attended the premiere of the film and engaged in discussions about it with the production team. For those involved, this project served as a turning point in their approach to a career in the entertainment industry.

Eli Kohn, a junior creative media and entertainment major, decided to turn their focus from acting to behind-the-scenes work. They cited the trip as the reason they began to see a career in film as a reachable goal.

The trip inspired Kohn to continue filmmaking and create an independent film.

“[The trip] propelled me in this new direction [that] I was not expecting to hit so fast,” Kohn said. “Now, here I am at 21 years old and I am making my first film. I never thought I would get here so quickly.”

Kohn was not the only one impacted by the experience. Other students viewed the trip as integral in solidifying their career choices.

Ava Estevez, a sophomore creative media and entertainment and speech, language hearing sciences double major, gained deeper insight into the reality of the film industry that she had not found in the classroom.

“[The trip] changed how I understand the industry and probably will change how I go about having a job in the future,” Estevez said. “I feel like it will be an easier transition to actually working my first internship or job.”

To the students who shared this experience, it is clear that opportunities like these are revolutionary in making connections and applying practical skills, ultimately transforming one’s career trajectory.

Kohn certainly knows it to be true that the process of making “Cycle” changed their life.

“It was the best experience of my life, no exaggeration,” Kohn said. “It was fantastic.”