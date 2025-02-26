Late-night menu boosts off

All items on the late-night menu are available exclusively by pickup through the Boost app. Photo by Elizebeth Stevenson.

ALEX MCCARTY | STAFF REPORTER | armccarty@butler.edu

Bon Appétit launched a new late-night menu at Midtown Provisions through the Boost app on Feb. 24. To coincide with the launch, the dining service held an event with samples of new menu items and card games to play with friends. Students had the opportunity to try a host of snacks previously unheard of at Midtown Provisions, including pretzel bites and mozzarella sticks.

The late-night menu marks another addition to the dining experience on campus. Bon Appétit has sporadically introduced further food options and alterations since the beginning of the school year, including a new menu at A-Town Market and dirty sodas at Butler Brew.

Butler’s most recent inclusion is particularly important, as evening food options on campus are very limited. A-Town Market used to serve hot food until midnight. However, along with the rebrand from Plum to A-Town Market at the start of the 2024-25 school year came new dining hours, now closing at 10 p.m. on weekdays.

Sophomore secondary education major Henry Bickel acknowledged the lack of late-night dining on campus.

“Especially with Plum being open till midnight last year, I got used to being able to go and get food close to the middle of the night,” Bickel said. “I have definitely missed that.”

Students will be relieved to know that many of their favorite menu items from Midtown Provisions will be available on the late-night menu. It offers a host of burgers, sandwiches and the option to create a quesadilla or bowl. The new menu items include mozzarella sticks and boneless wings.

The pretzel bites and egg rolls featured at the launch event are not available at the moment. However, staff members teased that these items and more are likely to be added eventually.

Sophomore pharmacy major Alex Arnold suggested a potential menu item for the future.

“[I want] that barbecue bacon burger,” Arnold said. “If it is on the menu from eight to 12, I might no longer be losing weight.”

Another benefit of the new menu is that it no longer locks students with loaded schedules out of meal times. Certain student organization events and classes take place during standard dinner hours and can often lead to students not being able to eat before dining services close on campus. Thankfully, the late-night menu is open later than any dining hall and offers full meals for those who are not looking to end the day on an empty stomach.

Ben Cleek, a sophomore entrepreneurship and innovation major, discussed scenarios that would be vastly improved by the existence of the late-night menu.

“There have been times where I’m studying and I miss the chance to eat food,” Cleek said. “Sometimes I am in the middle of playing Xbox with my friends [or] I eat a late lunch, [then] I am not hungry until later and I don’t want to eat until most things are closed.”

Whether students are staying up studying for a tough exam or looking to satisfy their after-hours cravings, the late-night menu is a welcome improvement to the dining experience at Butler.