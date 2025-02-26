All-majors internship and career fair

Students network with employers at the all-majors career fair. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

MOLLY DURM | STAFF REPORTER | mdurm@butler.edu

As students consider what their lives will look like after Butler, the university provides a way to explore job opportunities with the all-majors career fair. The fair took place in Dugan Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 25 and hosted over 50 companies that offered networking opportunities to students of all majors and ages.

The fair represented multiple industries, a mix of nonprofit and for-profit organizations and several graduate school programs. Many recent Butler graduates and alumni collaborated with the Career and Professional Success (CAPS) office to bring their employers to campus. Most of the companies that attended were based in central Indiana.

The CAPS office hosted a workshop called “Prep to Impress” the Thursday before the fair to help students feel prepared. A career fair walk-through was also offered hours before the event where students could receive a guided tour of the career fair space to feel more comfortable during the event. During the fair, career advisors were present in the CAPS office conference rooms and available to students who needed advice, assistance strategizing or just a pep talk.

Michael Krukover, a junior supply chain major, attended the all-majors career fair for the first time.

“I’ve been to [career fairs] in my previous years, but I also only went to the Lacy School of Business ones,” Krukover said. “But this one that is for all majors is kind of nice because it gives you an insight into other career opportunities. You never really know what’s out there until you get the chance to learn more about it.”

The exposure to a broad range of industries can be beneficial to students seeking a better understanding of how their skills can be applied in roles outside their field of study.

Aiden William, a junior finance and international business double major, explained how the career fair not only helped his networking skills but also his confidence in job-related discussions.

“It’s always nice to get connections, but the thing that I take the most out of it is just getting that comfortability and confidence to talk to people further on,” William said. “It’s helpful when you talk to someone here, and then if you talk to the same person on the phone, it’s a little easier because you’ve already gotten to introduce yourself.”

Jeremy Walthall, the associate director of employer success, organized this event and highlighted the benefits of students attending a career fair.

“If employers come to campus regularly for fairs, I think they really appreciate and look for those students who continually make a pop-up,” Walthall said. “That’s why it’s a good idea for even the earlier years to go to the fairs and start laying the groundwork.”

While students may feel anxious dressing up in business casual outfits and preparing to market themselves to strangers, Walthall emphasized that the employers are there with the goal of connecting with students.

“It can be a bit nerve-wracking for students,” Walthall said. “It’s a bit overwhelming to walk around and go up and talk to people you don’t know. Just remember that they’re just people and they want you to be successful. They want to connect with you, otherwise they wouldn’t be there.”

The CAPS office typically hosts an all-majors career fair every semester as well as a fair specifically for the LSB. Students of all majors and grade levels are welcome to attend any fair and can follow @butlercareer on Instagram to stay up-to-date on upcoming professional development events.