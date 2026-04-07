From brackets to beats: March Madness Music Festival

Downtown showed up and showed out for the March Madness Music Festival. Photo courtesy of CNN.

While Indianapolis may be famous for its love affair with basketball, the city is not solely a sports metropolis. On April 3-5, Indianapolis hosted the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at the American Legion Mall. The festival featured a wide range of artists, with notable names including Twenty One Pilots, Zac Brown Band, Post Malone, Megan Moroney and Dominic Fike.

The festival was entirely free, with spots available on a first come, first served basis. Compared to music festivals like Lollapalooza, where tickets can range anywhere from $329 to $2,100, the March Madness Music Festival is a welcome chance to enjoy high quality music without the burden of a hefty ticket cost.

Junior marketing major Austin Hosier-Hartman attended the festival for the first time this year and noted the variety of artists was important for the event’s quality.

“[The event] exposes people to different kinds of music that [they] maybe haven’t seen before,” Hosier-Hartman said. “It also allows you to enjoy the ones you have seen. There’s something for everyone.”

While many of the artists, such as Moroney or Zac Brown Band, were more well-known for their country music, the decision to include alternative/indie stars like Fike offered a crowd-pleasing variety for all who attended.

For students involved in the College of Communication’s Final Four class, attendance at the event as a volunteer was a welcome opportunity.

Elle Rotter, a junior journalism and strategic communication double major, volunteered as a guide for the music festival. As a student in the Final Four class, she believes the event bridges gaps in interests, especially for a younger audience.

“I think music is something that can really bring people together,” Rotter said. “I feel like the music festival is geared [mostly] toward college kids, and so I feel like that is specifically where you see a lot of Butler people getting connected with the Final Four.”

For those who could not afford the pricey Final Four tickets, the free music festival was a great alternative. Many were excited to see Indianapolis transform from a seemingly small city to a bustling downtown experience.

Sophomore biochemistry major Erica Plier attended the festival all three days and noticed a pattern in the demographics of the audience.

“It was mostly [people in] our age range, young adults, probably college students from other areas,” Plier said. “With [it] being free, I think just more people are more inclined to come.”

On Sunday, the festival featured VIP access for Capital One cardholders and offered free general admission.

The final performance of the weekend came from none other than the infamous Post Malone, whose music has evolved from a mellow hip hop beat to a country switchup that reminds audiences of the star’s Texas roots.

Malone ran through his discography, singing classics from his 2019 “Hollywood’s Bleeding” album such as “Wow” all the way to more recent country era songs like “Dead at the Honky Tonk” from his 2024 album “F-1 Trilion (Long Bed)”.

Malone also carried with him a message of mental health awareness and support, which he expressed to his audience between sets.

“No matter what’s happening, no matter what’s going on, you are not alone,” Malone said.

The March Madness Music Festival is an annual joy that accompanies the Final Four season every year. While basketball will always be a draw for Indianapolis residents, music is a uniting force, one that the NCAA brought to fruition in an affordable and next-level way.