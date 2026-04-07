More than muscle: The growing influence of gym culture on college campuses

More students are starting to take advantage of their school’s gym for mental and physical benefits. Photo by Drew Kosmak.

Spending more time waiting for a machine or bench at the Health and Recreation Complex (HRC)? Do not worry, as this change is not only occurring at Butler. The rise in gym culture is affecting gyms all over the country, from commercial to college gyms.

In a new era shaped and dominated by social media and expectations, physical fitness can seem more important than ever. But behind the screens, there are mental benefits to being more active at the gym.

Carl Riggs, a junior double major in economics and risk management and insurance, explained how working out has become part of his everyday life and offers an escape from the digital world.

“It’s just habitual at this point,” Riggs said. “Honestly, I started going at the end of the day. It’s just nice to get away from the screens and move your body a little bit.”

Social media has begun to set standards, contributing to the growing popularity of the gym.

Junior finance major Zach Mehl discussed the impact influencers have on the gym community as people pursue the perfect physique.

“YoungLA or Gymshark athletes [such as] David Laid or Sam Sulek have a very big appearance online,” Mehl said. “They pulled me into the gym, and I think they [inspire people]

In a campus culture shaped heavily by online fitness, many students say their motivation begins on their screens.

“Everyone sees it on social media and is like, ‘Oh, cool, yeah, I want a body like that, so I [should] go to the gym,’” Riggs said.

Improving physical health is one of the most common New Year’s resolutions, yet people often fail to stick to it from mid-January to the end of February.

“It’s like they say, once you do something for 90 days, it’s a part of a habit,” Riggs said.

Senior strategic communication major Cassia Campbell expressed how she thrives when she sticks to a schedule.

“I’ve always been a person who likes a routine,” Campbell said. “I think that going to the gym is a good way to keep up with that routine and to improve my overall health.”

Within the scene of weights and adrenaline, the gym has become a safe space for everyone. Riggs, Campbell and Mehl note that the gym is a welcoming community, regardless of your experience or current state.

“I’ve always noticed people being supportive,” Campbell said. “People offer spots, rotate in on sets, and help out others.”

For many, the draw to the gym goes beyond the workouts. It is the sense of community and support that brings them back.

“Everyone is always there to support one another, because at the end of the day, everyone is going to better themselves,” Mehl said. “The culture is just incredibly friendly.”

While many people enjoy going to the gym for personal time, others have found that working out with people or taking group classes provides motivation. This semester, the HRC offers 16 group fitness classes, such as Pilates, yoga and cycling.

Countless gym-goers believe the gym is a place to get away and have some time to themselves. However, it is also a place to create social connections.

“I am a pretty talkative guy,” Mehl said. “I’ve met a lot of my friends at the gym. I just [enjoy] talking and hanging out there.”

A free gym membership is also a motivating factor for students. Most commercial gym memberships range from $25 to $50 per month, whereas a college gym membership is free with tuition. The HRC has something for everyone, from weights and basketball to exercise classes, the pool and the sauna. Students should take advantage of Butler’s facilities while they can.