How to enjoy a snow day when e-learning ruins the vibe

A blizzard of fun has swept over campus. Photo by Ella Beu.

ANA DOLLARD | ASSISTANT CULTURE EDITOR | adollard@butler.edu

Snow days used to mean more than a day full of Zoom classes, but the shift in snow day culture has not stopped students from finding creative ways to have fun.

Ever since COVID-19, snow days have felt like they have lost their magic. When academic obligations are back to their regular schedule, just shifted online, the joys of a snow day seem to dissipate. What is a snow day without the thrill of a day to do whatever one wants, after all.

From sledding and snowboarding down the Sellick Bowl to cozy days spent indoors, Butler students found many ways to relish in this rare event.

A change in tradition, but not attitude

With most classes resuming online, many students found themselves stuck inside when they might have rather been playing in the fresh, white blanket of joy that engulfed campus on Monday, Jan. 26. However, that did not create a barrier for many students in creating memories that last.

Junior biology major Sarah Morales explained how she kept the excitement of snow days alive this year.

“I played in the snow,” Morales said. “[There were] snowball fights. We went to the Sellick Bowl. Of course, there [were] lots of kids there. We snowboarded down there, then we made this ramp thing on the Sellick Bowl.”

With the stress of balancing school, extracurriculars and work, many college students find themselves reminiscing about the joys of childhood snow days that have since past. However, who said that big kids should not still be able to have fun?

Be outside

Even on a day when temperatures are close to freezing and the wind chill makes it feel like a nice, steady two degrees outside, time outdoors can be healing. In fact, after enough runs up and down the Sellick Bowl hill, one might be feeling just toasty enough to keep going. After all, hot chocolate waits inside with a movie and thick wool socks. If one is able to stand the cold, they should absolutely try.

For junior biology major Jacques Bougard, the sense of inner child was strong that Monday. Morales, Bougard and others were seen sledding down Sellick Bowl and seizing the opportunity to play in the snow.

“It’s just fun to go back and do the same things that I experienced when I was younger,” Bougard said. “I feel like people don’t play outside as much.”

Appreciate the Hygge

Hygge is a Danish concept of using winter to spend more time with loved ones and working to create moments of peace amidst the harshness of winter. Aside from being around close family and friends, Hygge also involves the idea of cuddly blankets, calming candles and overall reaching to create a cozy vibe.

Does it work? Well, Denmark continuously ranks among the world’s happiest countries.

For first-year finance major Quinn Coughlin, snow days are a chance to enjoy time spent outdoors, but can also provide a sanctuary for indoor relaxation.

“Everyone just wants to relax on that day, and you really have the choice to do whatever you want,” said Coughlin. “I’ll watch a movie [and] maybe play some games with my friends.”

Even without the joy of a day full of cancelled classes, Butler students are finding resilient ways to make their snow days special. While it is sad that the children of the next generation will never know the joy of a true snow day, the traditions that have developed are not going anywhere.