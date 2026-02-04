Women at Butler deserve more support

Graphic by Dorothy Lakshmanamurthy.

TESS ELLIOTT | OPINION COLUMNIST | teelliott@butler.edu

For women, education has always been power.

The first college in the United States to allow women to attend alongside male students was Oberlin College in 1837. Two years later, Wesleyan University opened; the first all-female college in the country. Since then, women have flocked to institutions of higher learning.

Advances towards gender equality have been made due to the opportunities that earning a degree can make. Nowadays, it is common for more students at a U.S. college or university to be female than male. Butler itself follows this trend, with about 60% of the student body identifying as women. So, if we’re the majority here, why doesn’t it always feel that way?

In the HRC, classrooms and beyond, the women of Butler have felt left behind, alienated or even ignored in spaces meant for all. Certain stereotypes and sentiments have exposed an underlying attitude towards female students; there are places where we feel unwelcome. Faculty and administrators have made great strides in addressing these issues, but the responsibility of representation almost always falls upon students themselves.

The gym is one such place on campus that may seem, and feel, male-dominated. Walking into certain areas that are full of men lifting weights or using machines can be intimidating.

First-year political science major Bailey Fielding’s experiences at the gym, while overall positive, are exemplary of a need for more female visibility. As the only woman on Butler’s wrestling team, she finds a lack of women in this activity to be challenging. While her teammates are supportive, she points out that there are key physical differences between them.

“It is hard because none of the guys are close to my weight, so in practice, I do get thrown around like a ragdoll.” Fielding said.

If there were more women in the club, which Fielding would love to see, then there would be more equal practices, which would help build more skills and strength on her end. It could even invite the creation of an all-women’s team.

The lack of women in this club points to a larger problem on Butler’s campus, namely in its student body: women need to know they can join any activity, participate in any major and their presence will be valued.

To combat the lack of encouragement women may face in male-dominated disciplines, organizations like Women in STEM were founded on campus. This club is aimed at providing female students with the resources they need to flourish where they might be the minority.

Senior computer science major Brigid McCarron, who serves on the Women in STEM executive council, noted the impact of the club.

“Coming into a major that was majority men was a little jarring for me, so being able to have a community in Women in STEM has really been valuable for me.” McCarron said.

Women in Business was also founded on campus for similar reasons as Women in STEM: to bring a bit of gender balance to Dugan Hall. Butler needs to continue emphasizing these clubs, as well as letting female students know they are open for them.

While aspects of Butler’s academic environment remain male-dominated, something that has been reinforced is how well-staffed the STEM departments are here. Assistant professor of mathematics, Dr. Jenny Cox, stated that half of the math department is female. That means there are many strong and intelligent female professors for students to look up to.

This does not mean that female students don’t still feel the effects of gender stereotypes on their collegiate experiences. Walking into a classroom of majority men — even if there is a female professor— can be discouraging. Fears that you may be looked down upon or not taken seriously have unfortunately stopped women from studying in these fields before.

“Sometimes when we are missing women in certain careers, we are missing out on their valuable inputs,” Cox said.

Seeing women hold positions of power at an educational level is vital for female students, and having professors see the potential in their students leads to a diversified talent pool. Where Butler needs to continue making improvements is correcting the outlook male students have towards female students when they do enter these spaces. It may be hard to undo or combat the social views of a whole group, but it’s necessary work.

Butler needs to show incoming students that there are already students here who understand them. There should be panels or groups dedicated to listening to feedback from female students. Professors need to prioritize the safety and comfort of all students in class, especially students that may not see themselves represented. When said steps become consistent parts of campus life, I believe we will see real change for the women of Butler.

No matter what area of study or activity, a woman succeeding will always be an impactful and important act. Here at Butler, knowing that all students are respected is the least we should expect from those that guide us. I am lucky to study a major with an equal blend of men and women, and my professors have also helped me feel like I am on the right path. But for the student in a class with no other girls, or one who is nervous upon entering the gym or even the student who isn’t sure she should apply for that job or position, more work needs to be done.