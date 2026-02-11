Blue IV steps away from public appearances, search beginning for replacement

Blue IV is six years old. Photo by Jada Gangazha.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | MANAGING EDITOR | sgoldwein@butler.edu

Live mascot Butler Blue IV is stepping away from public events, according to posts made on his social media on the morning of Feb. 11.

Blue IV has served as the mascot since January of 2020, making appearances in and around the Butler community, as well as amassing 121,000 Instagram followers.

In an email to The Butler Collegian, director of strategic communications Mark Apple explained the decision.

“Maintaining a year-round schedule for a live mascot is demanding, and Butler University regularly evaluates what is in the best interest of the safety of the Butler community and the well-being of the animal,” Apple stated. “Out of an abundance of care, the University has decided Blue IV will no longer make public appearances. He will maintain a presence on social media.”

Blue IV has faced health issues during his tenure, suffering a torn CCL — the canine equivalent of a human’s ACL — in October of 2023.

With Blue IV’s exit, the university says that a search will soon begin for Blue V.

“The University remains committed to the live mascot program with a focus on the well-being of the animal,” Apple stated. “We will begin a search for a new live mascot soon.”

The Butler Collegian will continue to report on this story as it develops.