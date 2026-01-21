SLHS department adds two new programs

Butler launches ASL minor and online Master of Arts in Deaf Education programs. Graphic courtesy of Ross Hollebon.

PIPER BAILEY | MANAGING EDITOR | pcbailey1@butler.edu

Butler University is bringing a new program to the College of Communication (CCOM), an online Master of Arts (MA) in Deaf Education set to begin in the Fall of 2026. The program focuses on early intervention for deaf and hard-of-hearing children, specializing in oral and auditory methods and partners with programs such as St. Joseph Hearing + Speech and Hear Indiana.

A portion of the $1.25 million grant from the Office of Special Education Programs will be used to fund up to 24 students over the next three years’ full tuition and provide a post-graduation stipend to launch their careers.

Also premiering in the Fall of 2026 is the CCOM’s American Sign Language (ASL) minor. The program will require five ASL classes, a course on linguistics and a course on Deaf culture, history and community.

Tonya Bergeson, professor and the faculty chair for the Speech, Language and Hearing Sciences (SLHS) program, has been working on adding the minor for over two years.

“It’s a very long process,” Bergeson said. “It goes through a lot of administration levels at the university before we can even bring it to the greater faculty for approval … Last semester, we submitted the curriculum and the program … and we learned in December that it was approved.”

Jenna Voss, program director for MA in Deaf Education, brought the idea to CCOM from her previous work as the director of a similar program at Fontbonne University prior to its closure.

“My goal is that any deaf child born anywhere in the world and their family [will] have access to professionals who can support them on their journey in life,” Voss said. “I would like to see a highly qualified workforce with diverse identities and perspectives ready to match with families and meet [their needs].”

Andrea Russo, a sophomore speech, language and hearing sciences major with a minor in mild intervention special education, has moderate to severe hearing loss in both ears and identifies as hard-of-hearing. Her first-hand experience with educators for the deaf and hard-of-hearing makes her excited for Butler’s future.

“It was difficult because my parents didn’t know where to start [with interventions],” Russo said. “The first time I got a full, complete screening was in fifth grade, and they [recommended to me to the] audiologist that I have today …She’s given amazing resources to help [with] school and updating my 504 plan.”

There are only 15 Council on the Education of the Deaf accredited programs in the United States that focus on training educators for the deaf and hard of hearing. Butler’s online program will open up opportunities for future educators of the deaf and hard of hearing globally by reaching areas where their current access to resources is limited.

“We really want people to know that this is a holistic approach that hopefully will meet individuals and their families where they are and … where they are most comfortable in their communication journey,” Bergeson said.

As of Jan. 20, the MA in Deaf Education program is still in the process of being formally accredited by the state of Indiana, but is set to welcome its first class of 10 to 15 students this August. Applications for the program close Aug. 1.

For more information, check out the Master of Arts in Deaf Education website or reach out to Jenna Voss at jvoss1@butler.edu.