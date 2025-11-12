Shave the stigma

CCS and other health services at Butler look to support students. Graphic by Lily O’Connor.

ELLIOT MUEHLHAUSEN | STAFF REPORTER | emuehlhausen@butler.edu

A mustache might not seem like much — but for many men, during the month of November, it is a way to raise awareness of men’s mental and physical health.

The Movember Foundation is a charity group that looks to expand the life expectancy of men across the world. They find that there are three specific problems that contribute to men’s health issues: mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.

Dom Rizzo, a sophomore marketing and finance double major, is growing out his mustache in honor of Movember.

“I’m big on mental health,” Rizzo said. “I’m also big on mustaches.”

Since 2003, Movember has been a movement with six million Mo Bros, that has funded over 1,000 projects across the world. Mo Bros are men who do not shave for the month of November, raising money to support men’s health issues.

Counseling and Consultation Services (CCS) supports over 500 students per year, helping students with, not limited to, anxiety, depression and relationship advice.

Keith Magnus, the director of CCS, has noticed that one of the toughest challenges the CCS has faced is getting students over the predetermined notions of mental health, especially for men.

“I’ve been here 25 years, and I’ve definitely noticed a trend that the [mental health] stigma is decreasing, ” Magnus said. “Of the students that come in, 70% almost every year, [are] female identifying, about 30% [are] male identifying.

Magnus explained that the lack of men participating in some sort of counseling is not just a Butler issue, but a cultural issue.

“I think the male identifying clients on campus just struggle a little bit more to take that step, because it’s just not quite as acceptable [culturally],” Magnus said.

Following the passing of Butler student Sam Fingard last semester, mental health and suicide prevention has been on the minds of many Butler community members.

“One-third of our students that come in [have thought] about suicide in the last couple of weeks,” Magnus said. “[CCS is] a place where, if you’re struggling, especially if you’re thinking about suicide, I want you to feel as free as possible to come in our door.”

Efforts of putting up railings on the garage, as well as hosting suicide prevention seminars are examples of Butler’s attempt to reduce potential risk. Many organizations on campus look to bring awareness to men’s mental health.

Sigma Nu, an interfraternity chapter at Butler, raises money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). During their philanthropy week, they raised over $17,000 for the AFSP.

Nahum Benjamin, a junior healthcare and business major and president of Sigma Nu, understands the importance of suicide prevention.

“Living and being part of a fraternity of young adult males, we understand that mental health is often something that’s overlooked, especially when it comes to men,” Benjamin said. “We like to prioritize being open with each other and understanding each other’s struggles. [It is] a cause that’s definitely close to a lot of people’s hearts.”

In the spring, the Butler AFSP chapter hosts an Out of Darkness Walk, where members of the Butler community raise money and go on a walk around campus in honor of suicide prevention.

Rizzo agrees that men’s mental health does not receive enough attention.

“Men’s mental health specifically has just kind of [been] overlooked, ” Rizzo said. “I feel like it’s just as important as anyone’s mental health. Mental health is all around us, so it’s nothing to overlook.”

Students can schedule an appointment by going to the CCS website and clicking the link on the top of their home page.

Rizzo shared a message of passion — “Get those mustaches growing.”