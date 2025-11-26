Ian Sarachan hired as head men’s soccer coach

Ian Sarachan is the seventh head coach in Butler men’s soccer history. Photo courtesy of the Colorado Rapids.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | SPORTS EDITOR | sgoldwein@butler.edu

Butler named Ian Sarachan its new head men’s soccer coach, the school announced Nov. 26.

Most recently, Sarachan served as an assistant coach for the Colorado Rapids for two years. He also holds prior Big East experience, working on a Creighton coaching staff that led its team to the NCAA Tournament in 2022. In Sarachan’s five years in Omaha, 20 Bluejays earned All-Big East selections.

Grant Leiendecker, Butler’s vice president and director of athletics, praised Sarachan’s experience in a press release.

“Ian rose to the top of a very strong applicant pool through his ability to articulate both a vision and a plan to return our program to the upper tier of both the BIG EAST and nationally,” Leiendecker stated. “He has played for, coached with, and been directly mentored by some of the best coaches in American soccer history. He has a great understanding and appreciation of The Butler Way and has had direct success recruiting and winning in the BIG EAST. Above all, Ian is aligned with what is most important to us at Butler: a championship culture that shows itself on the pitch, in the classroom and in the community.”

Sarachan is ready to coach his players on and off the field.

“My philosophy has always been about developing complete student-athletes, who excel on the field, in the classroom, and as members of their communities,” Sarachan stated. “At Butler, we’re going to create an environment where players find joy in the game, compete every day, and push and support each other to become the best versions of themselves. We’re going to play an exciting brand of soccer that Butler fans will be proud of. I’m thrilled to be part of the Butler family.”

Sarachan can relate to his players, having excelled in Division I soccer himself. He made three NCAA Tournament appearances in four years with the University of Illinois Chicago and scored a winner in the Sweet 16 against Creighton in 2007.

As Sarachan becomes the seventh head coach in program history, the 37-year-old is grateful for the opportunity.

“I’d like to first thank Grant and the entire leadership team for the confidence they’ve shown in me to lead Butler men’s soccer into its next chapter,” Sarachan stated. “This program has a proud tradition, devoted alumni, and the resources to compete for BIG EAST championships and on the national stage.”