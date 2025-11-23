Beyond the box score: Bulldogs snatch the win against Milwaukee

Sophomore guard Lily Zeinstra has contributed 80 points throughout the first six games this season. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

DOROTHY LAKSHMANAMURTHY | ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR | dlakshmanamurthy@butler.edu

The women’s basketball team pulled away with a 67-53 win against Milwaukee on Nov. 23.

After struggling offensively in losses to Columbia, Central Michigan and Indiana, the Bulldogs entered the matchup seeking more scoring options and cleaner execution. Against the Panthers, Butler found both, shooting 45.5% from the field and placing seven players in the scoring column.

Sophomore guard Lily Zeinstra led the way with 13 points on 6-of-12 shooting, continuing the efficient scoring that has made her one of the team’s most consistent offensive threats. Redshirt sophomore guard Saniya Jackson matched that consistency with 12 points, hitting five of her seven attempts and providing steady production throughout the afternoon.

First-year guard Addison Baxter also had a notable performance, shooting a perfect 3-for-3 from the field, knocking down her lone three-point attempt and converting 5-of-5 at the free-throw line for 12 points.

Junior forward Caroline Dotsey added 10 points and six rebounds, connecting on two of her three attempts from deep. Redshirt sophomore forward Mallory Miller and first-year guard Anna Wypych each scored seven, helping Butler stretch its lead as the game progressed.

Butler’s offense took time to settle in, opening the first quarter shooting 31.3%. A 60% second quarter shifted momentum firmly in the Bulldogs’ favor.

Defensively, Butler’s pressure created separation. The Bulldogs turned Milwaukee’s mistakes into 32 points off turnovers and added 16 fast-break points.

Milwaukee was led by junior forward Jorey Buwalda, who finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Junior guard Rita Gomes and redshirt sophomore forward Izzy Pugh each added nine, but the Panthers shot just 33.3% from the field and 26.7% from three, struggling to maintain offensive rhythm.

The win offered Butler a timely reset as the team continues to prepare for its upcoming trip to the Fort Myers Tip-Off from Nov. 28-29. The Dawgs will begin that trip with a matchup against Dayton, followed by Georgia the next day.