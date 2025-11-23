Beyond the box score: Men’s basketball tops Virginia, goes 2-0 at The Greenbrier

Junior guard Finley Bizjack logged a game-high 25 points vs. Virginia. Photo by Drew Kosmak.

DAVID JACOBS | MANAGING EDITOR | drjacobs@butler.edu

The men’s basketball team returns to campus with a second consecutive power conference win, nabbing an 80-73 victory over previously undefeated Virginia in game two of the Greenbrier Tip-Off.

Butler got out to a quick 9-2 advantage and saw that first half lead balloon to as large as 11 points with four minutes left until the break. However, the Dawgs could not fend off a three-point barrage from Virginia that would follow, leading to a 44-42 advantage at halftime.

After battling back and forth to start the second half, the Bulldogs regained the lead with just under 17 minutes left in the game and did not relinquish control.

Despite a lowly 2-of-10 night from beyond the arc, junior guard Finley Bizjack was able to score at will from inside the arc, getting to his spots all game long to lead Butler with a game-high 25 points.

As has become an expectation for fans and teammates alike, graduate forward Michael Ajayi demonstrated his impressive athleticism and size, controlling the interior for the entire game. The Gonzaga transfer hauled in a game-high 14 rebounds to pair with his 17 points, throwing down several ferocious dunks to help maintain the energy among a Virginia-dominant Greenbrier crowd.

However, the double-double did not come without trouble. Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso rejected eight shots at the basket, making it difficult for the Dawgs to penetrate deep into the Wahoo defense.

Leaving the Greenbrier with two comfortable wins, the Dawgs return to Hinkle on Nov. 28 to take on Wright State with a well-earned confidence as conference play quickly approaches.