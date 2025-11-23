Butler outlasts Valparaiso to retain the Hoosier Helmet

Butler’s Nov. 22 win improved its record against Valparaiso to 55-30. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics.

OWEN PRISCOTT | STAFF REPORTER | opriscott@butler.edu

Saturday’s matchup at the Sellick Bowl was the 85th meeting between bitter in-state rivals Butler and Valparaiso. It was the 21st battle for the Hoosier Helmet since its creation, which the Dawgs kept in Indianapolis after a 27-20 win.

The Bulldogs received the opening kickoff and wasted no time getting the scoring started. A quick seven-play, 65-yard drive concluded when redshirt junior quarterback Reagan Andrew found redshirt junior running back Griffin Caldwell in the flat for an eight-yard touchdown.

The Beacons started their first possession deep in their own territory at the three-yard line. However, redshirt junior quarterback Rowan Keefe flipped the field in a big way, pulling a read option for an 80-yard scamper from Valpo’s 10-yard line, all the way to Butler’s 10-yard line. Soon after, Keefe capped the drive by finding Valpo’s best playmaker — redshirt first-year receiver Ryan Ricketti — in the back of the end zone to tie the game. The first quarter came to a close with the score tied 7-7.

From that point, Butler dominated the rest of the half in all three phases. Despite Andrew leaving the game due to a shoulder injury, redshirt first-year quarterback Gabe Passini catapulted his team to scores on their last four drives of the first half.

Passini ran it in from four yards out for a touchdown, and the Dawgs quickly reclaimed possession thanks to redshirt senior linebacker Brayton Spetter forcing a fumble in Valpo territory. The turnover was converted into three points on a chip-shot field goal from redshirt junior kicker Ryan Short.

After a Beacon punt, all Butler needed was two chunk plays to back into the end zone: a 45-yard run by Caldwell and a 49-yard touchdown throw to redshirt junior running back Ershod Jasey II.

Following Short’s second made field goal of the day, Butler went into the locker room with a commanding 27-7 lead over Valpo.

The second half was the mirror opposite. After the Beacons coughed up a fumble on the first drive of the half, Butler could not capitalize, and both teams traded punts midway through the third.

Late in the quarter, Passini was looking to extend the Butler lead, but was picked off at the 1-yard line by redshirt sophomore defensive back Nic Ledino. The score remained 27-7 heading into the fourth.

Valpo’s offense finally righted the ship in the last period of play, as Keefe found redshirt junior wide receiver Devin Yeats for his second touchdown pass of the day — this one from 13 yards out. The extra point would be blocked, keeping the Bulldogs up by 14.

Butler was looking to punch back, but Passini was picked off for the second time in the second half — by redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Antony Morris — after he was pressured.

Valpo capitalized on the turnover, as Keefe delivered his third touchdown pass of the day, cutting the Butler advantage to just seven.

However, that was the last time the Beacons touched the football. Butler picked up timely first downs on their final possession and sealed the game with a carry from redshirt junior wide receiver Ethan Loss. Butler closed out the win over Valparaiso, 27-20.

Butler won similarly to how they did all season long: by winning the battle in the trenches. The Bulldogs amassed 275 rushing yards — with 106 from Passini — to Valpo’s 142. While outgaining Valpo, Butler also won the turnover battle with their three fumble recoveries.

With that, Butler concludes the 2025 season at 6-6 and 4-4 in conference play, while Valpo would rather forget this season’s campaign, as the Beacons wrapped up 2025 at 2-10 and 1-7 in conference play.