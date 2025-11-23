What you need to know: Bulldogs square off with Virginia

The Bulldogs are 4-1 heading into their clash with Virginia. Photo by Andrew Buckley.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | SPORTS EDITOR | sgoldwein@butler.edu

Fresh off a victory against South Carolina, the men’s basketball team wraps up its trip to The Greenbrier Resort by clashing with Virginia on Nov. 23.

Here is what you need to know before the Bulldogs face the Cavaliers:

Who: Butler vs. Virginia

When: Nov. 23, 2 p.m.

Where: Colonial Hall at The Greenbrier Resort

How to watch: CBSSN

Ajayi’s ascendance

After a disappointing season at Gonzaga that followed a standout campaign with Pepperdine, Michael Ajayi came to Butler seeking a resurgence. Ajayi has found just that, stacking up five double-doubles in five games with the Dawgs.

The graduate forward has been a star, using his physicality and athleticism to average 14.8 points per game. In addition, Ajayi’s 12.2 rebounds per contest rank fifth in the NCAA.

The motor of the team, Ajayi keeps the Dawgs active on the glass and brings a strong paint presence, particularly against undersized teams like South Carolina. He will face a tougher test against Virginia, though, a lengthy team that plays strong defense.

Scouting the Cavaliers

Virginia is off to an unbeaten start, featuring four buy-game blowouts before passing its first power-conference test with a five-point win over Northwestern.

First-year forward Thijs De Ridder leads the Wahoos with deadly three-level scoring, including a blistering 41.7% rate from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, fellow first-year Johann Grünloh anchors the inside. The center puts up north of nine points and seven rebounds per game to go along with 3.8 blocks.

Still, it is the ‘Hoos eighth-highest scorer that likely strikes the most fear into the hearts of head coach Thad Matta’s staff.

Graduate guard Jacari White haunts the memories of Bulldog fans after his performance at Hinkle Fieldhouse last year. White poured in 27 points, including seven triples, leading North Dakota State to a shocking upset over the Dawgs.

Now wearing new colors, White and his Cavalier teammates will strive to remain perfect, while the Bulldogs hope to pad their résumé in an early-season game with March implications.