The Collegian Mini: 3/16/25

Graphic by Leah Ollie.

Try out the crossword by picking up the newspaper from around campus, printing it out or drawing on the image using your device, then scroll down to the bottom of this page for the answers.







Down:

1. Fraternity combining forces — or houses — with Pi Beta Phi, as per page 1

2. Leslie Odom Jr. is reprising his role in this musical hailed a modern classic

5. “Stranger Things” star and musician who recently released album — “The Crux”

7. Last name of newly appointed editor-in-chief, as per page 1

9. Sport that athlete Jack Moroknek plays, as per page 4

11. First name of Dawgs with Style’s spotlight, as per page 6

Across:

3. New A24 movie released this past weekend starring Kit Connor

4. A looming presence for all Butler seniors

6. “Hot n’ Cold” pop star who took an eleven-minute trip to space

8. Hometown of Managing Editor Sarah Hohman, as per page 7

10. Californian music festival that occurred this past weekend

12. Last name of the newest recruit of the Indianapolis AlleyCats, as per page 4