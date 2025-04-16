How to avoid scrolling summer away

From taking a walk in the park to picking up a new hobby, there are a plethora of substitutes for doomscrolling. Graphic by Maddy Broderick.

In this day and age, doomscrolling can be tempting. It is a habit many know all too well, whether one reaches for the phone first thing in the morning or in the hallway between classes. However, a constant barrage of algorithmically selected rage-bait and divisive headlines can be detrimental to one’s mental health. Luckily, the Culture section has curated a creative collection of alternatives that will hopefully inspire current doom scrollers to get crafty, make memories or try something new.

MADDY BRODERICK | CULTURE CO-EDITOR | mbroderick@butler.edu

Reading and writing poetry

Instead of scrolling through endless posts about how society has turned to shambles, try picking up a pen or a poetry book. Reading or writing poetry is a simple way to get in touch with one’s emotions — without the algorithm. Whether reflecting on the day or cracking open the cover of a Rupi Kaur bestseller, poetry allows one to process thoughts creatively and personally. If choosing to write, just start with a feeling, moment or line, and the rest will come.

JACK WILLIAMS | CULTURE CO-EDITOR | jrwilliams@butler.edu

Juggling

The famous forté of medieval fools is surprisingly accessible for those looking to fill up a few minutes of free time. After a few days of dedicated practice with the help of excellent YouTube tutorials, the classic three-ball cascade will come naturally. Juggling turns every environment into a potential playground. Soon enough, one’s thoughts will turn to ponder how exactly that bowl of bananas or handful of Easter eggs will fly.

ABBY KIDWELL | STAFF REPORTER | arkidwell@butler.edu

Junk journaling

Junk journaling offers a solution for people suffering from two conditions: excessive screen time and a tendency to hoard for nostalgia’s sake. Instead of absorbing concerning amounts of blue light while ticket stubs and birthday cards fester in an old shoebox, use this summer to turn memorabilia into art. The hobby breathes new life into wasted materials and is the perfect time capsule to look back on. With help from scrapbook paper, printed photos, stickers and glitter, anyone can elevate their discarded mementos into a patchwork of memories.

ANA DOLLARD | STAFF REPORTER | adollard@butler.edu

Embroidery

With some thread, a needle and a small wooden hoop, any piece of fabric can be a canvas. It may sound boring, but embroidery is incredibly relaxing and can be a time to gather thoughts rather than escape them. It is also a fun activity to pair with listening to music or cozying up with a good show. Why scroll through TikTok when one can listen to a true crime podcast while stitching flowers into jeans? If concerned about the difficulty of this delightfully grandma-centric hobby, there is no need to worry. Embroidery, compared to knitting or crocheting, is remarkably easy. Just begin with a cheap starter embroidery kit, do a few practice stitches and get to threading!

SAMANTHA RITTENBERG | STAFF REPORTER | srittenberg@butler.edu

Taking a walk

Whether one chooses to stroll on the canal or through the beautiful Butler-Tarkington neighborhood, a walk is simply the answer to everything. The fresh blooms of spring have finally arrived after the high winds of winter. While some may enjoy catching up with a friend on a walk, others prefer a solo jaunt. A walk with no destination in mind, combined with a light breeze and the warmth of sunshine, is the essence of joy in the springtime.

HARRISON PRYOR | STAFF REPORTER | hrpryor@butler.edu

Listening to a podcast

Listening to a podcast requires enough focus to pull both person and phone away from doomscrolling. The best part is that this can be combined with most of the Culture section’s suggestions. Get a nice long episode going and take a stroll until it ends, or keep it on as something to listen to while doing arts and crafts. From audio adventures and true crime to movie reviews and even just people being funny, there is something for everyone.

ALEX MCCARTY | STAFF REPORTER | armccarty@butler.edu

Play a video game

It may seem counterintuitive to resort to video games instead of doomscrolling, as many consider the hobby a waste of time. That could not be further from the truth. Video games scratch the same part of the brain as TikTok while providing a much more satisfying form of entertainment. There are also a plethora of different games to try. Single-player experiences like “Red Dead Redemption 2” and “Firewatch” offer compelling stories that anyone can get wrapped up in. At the same time, cooperative games such as “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” and “Stardew Valley” are even more fun to play with friends. Video games cater to everybody, no matter one’s niche.

YEJIN SHIN | STAFF REPORTER | yshin@butler.edu

Meditation

Sometimes, students need to spare time for their own bodies. One does not need to spend a long time — just 5 minutes is enough to meditate. All one needs to do is stop, close their eyes and take deep breaths. Focusing on the present moment may lead to new ideas or improve concentration. According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, meditation can reduce stress, anxiety and depression. It also improves mindfulness and overall quality of life.