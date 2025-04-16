Bulldogs of Butler: Alejandra Sierazy

Left: Sierazy hanging her piece “Alejandra y Ali,” recently sold to Student Government Association (SGA). Right: Sierazy with a piece created for Butler Survivors Alliance. Photos courtesy of Alejandra Sierazy.



SAMUEL DEMIS | STAFF REPORTER | sademis@butler.edu

Members of the Butler community are achieving extraordinary things, both on and off campus. From first-years to alumni to administrators and back, each Bulldog has a story to tell. Read on to discover the next of our Bulldogs of Butler through a Q&A style interview.

First-year sociology & psychology major Alejandra Sierazy has turned her passion for art into both an expression of her heritage and a successful business. From custom sneakers to elaborate wood burnings, Sierazy’s work is an excellent example of the talent of Butler University artists. Sierazy spoke to The Butler Collegian to discuss her recent work with SGA.

THE BUTLER COLLEGIAN: When did you become interested in creating art?

ALEJANDRA SIERAZY: I’ve been doing art my entire life. I’m not sure exactly what inspired me to start, but I’ve always had a passion for drawing. Once I hit middle school, I wanted to draw on anything I could, so I’d make custom shoes for my friends. I think that is what jump-started my realization that this could be more than a hobby. Other than shoe designs, I love wood burning and drawing with ink and oil pastels. I paint occasionally, but it’s not my favorite.

TBC: Are there any recurring themes or ideas you incorporate in your pieces?

AS: Most of the time, I like to incorporate my culture. I’m mixed Hispanic and white, so I like to use Mexican iconography in my pieces. I work with themes like race, intersectionality, life and death and my relationship with nature.

TBC: Has attending Butler had any influence on your work?

AS: I love coming here. I’m very active in the Efroymson Diversity Center. I’m on the executive board for the Latino Student Union and Students of Color Allied in Healthcare. Being here and around so many open-minded and creative people has definitely had a positive influence on my work; it’s an excellent creative environment.

TBC: What is it like to balance your artistic career with your athletics?

AS: It’s definitely difficult at times, but you have to work on time management. It was tough to balance everything when I first came here, but once I got the hang of things and started taking commissions from other people I found a better work-life balance. I also focused on getting a lot of sleep because I’d practice early in the morning, but since it was so early, it gave me much more time for schoolwork and art.

TBC: You recently sold a piece called “Alejandra y Ali” to SGA. What is the story behind that piece?

AS: That piece shows my heritage split in two [parts]. While I definitely feel welcome at Butler, I sometimes feel like I’m not Mexican enough for my Hispanic friends or white enough for my white friends, like I don’t exactly fit in either space. In that piece, I wanted to illustrate the dissonance that I felt with my mixed heritage. I respect both ends and show them as forever intertwined but separate cities. SGA just purchased “Alejandra y Ali”. They’re trying to bring more art to campus, so they’re purchasing pieces from Butler artists to put around campus. I’m actually meeting with them about working together in the future.

TBC: You also recently had your work displayed at ART NOW. How was that experience?

AS: I thought it was great. It’s such a fun way to bring students together and see what pieces people are working on. We also worked together to set up the layout, which I feel helped us learn professionalism in an art environment.

TBC: Do you have any major projects in the works?

AS: Right now I’m working on a body-of-work piece. Rather than just one thing, it’s a series of works that all relate to each other in three different mediums: a wood burning, an ink drawing and an oil pastel, with the theme of immigration through the lens of butterflies and moths.

TBC: Do you have any advice for future Butler students?

AS: Take advantage of every opportunity that is of any interest to you. If it ends up not being your thing or it doesn’t work out, at least you tried. The staff here want to support you and watch you succeed, and there is always something going on, be it research opportunities, clubs, volunteering [or] community events. [They] all enrich your experience here.

My second [piece of] advice is [not to] be afraid to ask. If I never went out of my way to ask, I would never be where I am now. Asking for help in order to be part of a program, for someone’s contact information or recommendation letters are all examples of ways you just need to take the leap and ask. If I never asked for anything I wouldn’t be running division one cross country at my dream school, or be running my own art business, or have all of the connections I do now both professionally and personally. I grew up really shy so I know it’s hard, but the gain is so much greater than any potential loss.