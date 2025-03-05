A student’s guide to Butler benches

A student on a bench in the West Mall locks in. Photo by Silas Owens.

SILAS OWENS | OPINION COLUMNIST | szowens@butler.edu

Butler University is not a perfect school; its greatest imperfection is that it isn’t located on a beach that is warm year-round. I often daydream about this impossible reality in Jordan Hall as I sit in class with my coat on, the warmth of my body and the room rushing out the ancient single-pane windows.

Fortunately, the spring heat is beginning to show itself, even if it isn’t here to stay just yet. We aren’t out of the woods, but the brush is thinning, and the sun is shining through the canopy.

The changing of the weather as midterms approach is the perfect opportunity to use some of the most underappreciated campus facilities — the benches. Almost any assignment or to-do list item that can be done at a desk in a dorm room can be made less miserable or even enjoyable by doing it outside on a bench.

Reading, studying, calling your parents and doom scrolling are all better outside. Researchers have noted that getting outdoors regularly can improve mental health and reduce stress.

Professor Alessandra Lynch, Butler’s poet-in-residence and senior lecturer of English, likes to take students outside for class when the weather is good enough.

“I see a palpable difference in my students,” Lynch said. “When we go outside, they relax. I can almost hear their minds creaking open a little bit more. They are much more receptive.”

It’s wonderful and unsurprising to know that going outside is good for you, but where on campus should you go? Which benches are best?

Atherton Mall benches

The Atherton Mall benches are perhaps the most used on campus due to their central location. They are right next to Atherton Union and Starbucks, two of the most popular spots on campus. They are also some of the easiest benches to get to from Jordan, the business building, the library, both freshman dorms and many of the Greek houses. At the center of campus, these benches are reasonably close to everything.

P4 pharmacy major Mae-Mae Han described how the central location of these benches makes them her favorite on campus.

“We talk a lot about the death of third spaces [but] being outside on those benches really is a third space,” Han said. “Even though I’m busy and I’m doing work, I still get the opportunity to see friends when they’re coming in and out of Atherton, and I still work on the things I need to do, but I get to take little breaks now and then when I happen to see friends passing by.”

However, the popularity of this area is a divisive issue for these benches, as some students prefer benches with fewer people around when they are trying to be productive.

The atmosphere of these benches is good but not great. The shade trees and grassy lawns don’t make up for the fact that many of the benches here face concrete paths and buildings. There are many better options for people who want a bench in nature.

Final rating: 7.0/10

West Mall benches

The benches of the West Mall between Jordan and Levinson are similar to the ones at Atherton Mall but are more peaceful. They are still in a central location on campus, but one where fewer people congregate and pass through, so it doesn’t feel too isolated or crowded.

Senior English major Miranda Emerick explained why these benches are her favorite, surpassing the ones outside of Atherton Union.

“I like somewhere where I can run into my friends, but not too often,” Emirick said. “The pathway outside of Starbucks is often too crowded, but I like the academic quad between Jordan and Holcomb because there’s a lot of foot traffic, but not so much that I can’t get anything done, and there’s a lot of really good shady areas over there.”

The shade greenery here is more spread out, which feels more natural than the Atherton Mall, where there are large grassy areas and small concentrated areas with trees. Here in the West Mall, there are so many benches and trees that you can choose between full sun, partial shade, and full shade at many points during the day. There is more sound from birds and less from people, although there is still a healthy blend of the two.

A small bonus of these benches that doesn’t exist at any others is the coffee tables, which can double as footrests. The only major downside here is a small one: some of the benches are a little mossy, and a couple had beams in the backrest that were falling out.

Final rating: 9.0/10.0

Observatory benches

Two benches with clear views of campus sit directly outside of the Holcomb Observatory. These benches are further out of the way of everything except the observatory itself, but they still aren’t difficult to get to. The walk from most academic buildings to these benches takes less than five minutes. For how close they are to everything, they are pretty isolated, which is good for people who don’t want to get distracted by friends or the sounds of people in general.

The back of Lilly Hall and the parking lot can be jarring, but it is cool to look beyond them to see all of the activity on the Atherton Mall on warm days. Robertson Hall, which can be seen off to the right, is a beautiful building surrounded by woods. These are also a different style of bench from most on campus, made of plastic rather than wood, so they are sturdier and cleaner.

The downside of these benches is how exposed they are. There aren’t many trees nearby, so they are often directly in the sun. Also, the location on top of a small hill without woods or buildings can make windy days feel more pronounced.

Final rating: 6.2/10.0

Holcomb Pond bench

I believe that this is the perfect bench. Its location next to the Holcomb Pond facing the bell tower is a little bit out of the way, but still reasonably close to most of campus. It is less a place to stop between activities or classes than it is a destination in itself.

The atmosphere here is impeccable. The sun shines brightly on this bench, either directly or through the trees, dappling it with shade, depending on the time of day. It is at the bottom of a hill in a wooded area, so there is less wind than on much of campus. The steady sound of the fountain, interspersed with bird calls, creates a peaceful sonic ambience.

This would already be one of the best benches on campus, but I haven’t even mentioned the view. The bell tower reflects magnificently in the still pond, which is filled with koi. It is also one of the few benches that truly feels like it’s in a wooded area. The rare central Indiana hills surrounding the fountain make the view even better.

The only true downside of this bench is the possibility of seeking it out to find it already in use. Fortunately, there are other solid benches nearby.

Final rating: 10.0/10.0

Bell tower bench

This is the least accessible bench on this list. It isn’t really close to anything and rests at the top of a long flight of stairs. This can be an advantage for anyone who wants to be alone and plans on staying for a while, but most of the time, the distance keeps people away. It’s also a popular spot to stop for students who enjoy going on night walks.

I personally like this bench as a second option if the one down the stairs across the pond is taken, although this one has its own merits. On a warmer day, it can be preferable because of the constant shade, and sitting down after climbing the stairs can feel rewarding.

The elevated view of Holcomb Pond is unique and beautiful, and the sound of the fountain is more distant but still present. Perhaps I would think even more highly of this bench if there wasn’t a better one so close.

Final rating: 7.8/10.0

Irwin Library bench

I hate this bench. I firmly believe it has the worst view of any bench on campus. Whoever thought it should face the blank wall of the side of Irwin and the dead grass next to it was sorely mistaken. There is hardly a tree in sight when sitting on this bench, which could easily be resolved by rotating it 180 degrees.

The only thing it has going for it is that it’s in a central part of campus, but many of the benefits of that are negated by the absurdity of the awkward little path that leads to it from the Irwin doors. The only way to access this bench is to risk injury walking through the uneven grass or to take the roundabout thumb of a sidewalk — a huge waste of concrete. The trash can, rarely used, does the bench no favors. I’d rather pop a squat in the grass.

Final rating: 1.2/10.0

Even using an abomination like the Irwin bench is better than trapping yourself indoors on a nice day. Students have all sorts of strategies to get through the dreariness of the cold, windy Indiana winters. For me, the only true fix is the coming spring.